"Hands down, the best internet-centric boxer"- Logan Paul believes he's the best influencer boxer despite winless run

Internet sensation Logan Paul believes he is "hands down" the best influencer boxer in the world, despite not winning a single match. Paul is another name on the long list of online personalities who jumped into the boxing ring, pulling in massive viewership.

Evidently, his fight against KSI remains one of the most iconic influencer matches in history, racking up over 33 million views on YouTube alone.

However, despite showing incredible skills against him and Floyd Mayweather Jr., the YouTuber is yet to officially win a boxing match. With that being said, he firmly believes himself to be the best internet-centric boxer in the world.

During his recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast on August 30, Paul proclaimed:

"Hands down, I'm the best internet-centric boxer.”

Logan Paul claims he is the "best internet-centric" boxer during IMPAULSIVE podcast

While it seems like a bold statement given how he currently has no wins in the sport, Paul admitted that his hunger for wins and positive mindset drives him to become the best.

Speaking about his boxing journey and hunger for victory, the YouTuber stated:

"So, here's where it gets really f*cking interesting. I still think hands down, I'm the best internet-centric boxer... I 'm watching the landscape unfold and I have no wins but I'm hungry, I am really hungry to get back in the ring, right? I'm seeing my comrades do it and by the way, if I didn't think I was the best, I don't know if I would be anything in life like that's just my mindset, right?"

Revealing a bit more about his call out video against Andrew Tate, he added:

"If I don't believe it, how the f*ck is anyone else gonna believe it? So, that's why I believe but obviously respects to some of the greats in this particular vertical and so yeah, I am hungry dude and I made a call out video calling out an opponent fully, I sent it to you guys and I didn't release it. It was to Andrew Tate."

Evidently, his hunger to get back in the ring drove him to call out controversial influencer and four-time Kickboxing Champion Andrew Tate.

However, Paul decided against it as he didn't want to provide Tate with a platform, citing his controversial opinions as the reason.

Social media reacts to the IMPAULSIVE podcast

As expected, the podcast has been a great hit among viewers worldwide, having already raked in over two million views and thousands of comments on YouTube.

Judging by the comments, the majority of viewers mocked the YouTuber for not calling out Andrew Tate but instead using his name on the thumbnail and description for views.

Here's what fans had to say:

Social media react to Logan Paul's comments (Image via IMPAULSIVE/YouTube)

Social media reacts to Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast (Image via IMPAULSIVE/YouTube)

Logan Paul's WWE career has skyrocketed following his appearance at SummerSlam 2022. While he might be winless in boxing, the YouTuber is touted to test his luck against Dillon Danis next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul