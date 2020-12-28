Logan Paul explains how his friend accidentally spawned "Valkyrae" dating rumors ft. NadeShot and Mike Majlak

Recently, in an episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, he explained how his friend Mike Majlak had “accidentally” spawned dating rumors involving him and internet personality Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

Earlier this month, a clip featuring Logan Paul’s friend Mike Majlak and 100 Thieves CEO Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag had gone viral.

Mike had asked Nadeshot about the possibility of Valkyrae and Logan Paul dating in the future, which was enough for actual rumors about the two internet personalities to start floating around.

In response, Valkyrae had shut off rumors about the two dating and had posted a tweet responding to the claims. Both Mike Majlak and Logan Paul had replied to the post, after which Logan Paul apologized to Valkyrae in an episode of Impaulsive.

Logan Paul and Valkyrae dating rumors

Valkyrae was understandably angry about the rumors, considering the fact that her dating life has been under close scrutiny for quite some time now. Before the rumors related to Logan Paul, she had to shrug off similar stories about Corpse Husband.

As can be seen in the video, Logan Paul and Mike Majlak explained exactly how it was only a big misunderstanding that ended up with Valkyrae taking offense.

Mike Majlak said that he did not see Nadeshot as Valkyrae’s “boss,” as Valkyrae had earlier said the matter wasn’t something Mike should have talked to her “boss” about.

Instead, he explained that he thought their relationship would be similar to the one he shares with Logan Paul, as the two described each other as “partners” and “homies.” Mike Majlak explained that it was only a terrible effort of him “playing cupid.”

For the love of all the gods and mothers almighty we must keep Valkyrae safe from the Paul brothers pic.twitter.com/FRJIQgw4Qb — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 8, 2020

On the other hand, Logan Paul said that he got really embarrassed with the situation and talked about Jake Lucky’s response tweet, where he suggested that Valkyrae needs to be kept “safe” from the Paul brothers. A tweet that Logan himself responded to with a “disappearing guy” meme.

Logan Paul apologized to Valkyrae on his and Mike's behalf and said that he was “sorry for existing.”

"I was embarrassed...because my friend embarrassed me. We're sorry, Valkyrae. I'm sorry on behalf of Mike, and I'm sorry for just existing. Sorry I was ever here."

Of course, both Logan Paul and his friend were respectful towards Valkyrae and looked genuinely apologetic about the situation.