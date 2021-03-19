Logan Paul and Peaches’ alleged leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized

A leaked video clip featuring Logan Paul and Instagram personality Brittany “Peaches” Johnson has recently been doing the rounds on the internet.

YouTuber, podcast host and boxer Logan Paul is no stranger to controversies. He was scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in February 2021, but the bout got postponed due to ongoing contract negotiations.

Peaches is an 18-year old escort, who has around 157k followers on Instagram. Peaches became popular because of her lifestyle and the Walmart “twerking” videos that she posts on Instagram.

She is allegedly involved in a sexual video with Logan Paul, although neither personality has made any comment on the matter as of yet.

Logan Paul and Peaches allegedly feature in sexual video, Twitter reacts

A 10-second clip has been doing the rounds on the internet, with people convinced that the two people in the video are none other than Peaches and Logan Paul. The news has not yet been confirmed, with no official comment having been made on the matter by either party.

“Not Logan Paul and peaches having rug” -my 13 year old sister . Am I old? What does that mean? — knives greatest hits❄ (@SADGAMEDEMO) March 19, 2021

// nsfw

-

-

-

-

-

-

did not just see a video of logan paul and peaches having sex.. — ## harry | on limit :( (@harryyinnitt) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

I SAW A VIDEO W PEACHES AND LOGAN PAUL IM ACTUALLY THIS CLOSE TO DELETING TWITTER — griz! (@S4SZA) March 18, 2021

However, people on Twitter have been reacting ever since the video went viral. It has been met with huge surprise, as Peaches is one of the most controversial internet personalities around. Although still unconfirmed, she is an AIDS patient working as an escort, and she also has a daughter named Cora Miracle.

JUST SAW ON TIK TOK THAT PEACHES AND LOGAN PAUL HOOKED UP??????? DEAR LORD- — maria 🏁 (@VROOMMAGGIE) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Peaches and Logan Paul what is the meaning of life 🤨 pic.twitter.com/caTPCQxg4y — cam (@cee4Production) March 18, 2021

Wait peaches and logan paul hooked up? 💀💀 LMAO WTF pic.twitter.com/I2MqbNTYzF — kageyama's wife 😩❤️ (@recomteur) March 18, 2021

She has, in the past, said that she wants to “kill” her daughter, and referred to her as an "animal." Logan Paul himself is no stranger to controversy, having been involved in the infamous Mount Fuji/Aokigahara forest incident, where he filmed and made jokes about a suicide victim.

i come back to twitter after 2 days off to see Logan Paul and peaches be fuckin?????? I HATE THIS APP. — milf (@itsmyamorris) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Um just saw thing saying Logan Paul and peaches hooked up — jennifer (@fruitnun) March 17, 2021

What do you mean Lovely Peaches and Logan Paul h00ked up? 😃✋🤡 — Taesty Namjesus🍊 (@TNamjesus) March 18, 2021

LOGAN PAUL AND PEACHES FUCKED AND IM JUST FINDING OUT GIRL WHAT NOW 😀✋ — misaki (@dykednf) March 17, 2021

No it’s fake — srgbh (@v2_xrl) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

yeah... idk if its true though — Spooky • sapnap era (@Sapnap5SOS) March 19, 2021

As can be seen from the tweets, most viewers were left stunned by the clip. Although it is not confirmed that the two people in the clip are indeed Logan Paul and Peaches, quite a few Twitter users seem to be completely convinced.