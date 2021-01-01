Logan Paul rates MrBeast burger a whopping 8.5/10, says it's a "top tier" burger

Logan Paul recently tried Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s “MrBeast Burger” and rated it a handsome 8.5 out of 10. Paul was featuring in a video for Mike Majlak’s YouTube channel “Mike Majlak Vlogs.”

The video was part of Majlak’s “The Night Shift” Vlogs. He explained that MrBeast’s recent announcement had led to a collaboration between the two of them. MrBeast had sent Mike and his friends a free order in exchange for a “rating video.”

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak tried the burgers and were left stunned by how good they were. Logan Paul gave the burger a rating of 8.5 out of 10. Paul was genuinely surprised by how good they were.

Mike Majlak narrated how the collaboration took place and joked that the world belongs to MrBeast and everybody else is just playing in it.

The vlog was shot for three days. It included MrBeast’s announcement of the nation-wide burger chain, while Mike talked about MrBeast’s innumerable achievements.

The achievements included his philanthropic acts, the millions of subscribers that he has on YouTube, and the MrBeast Burger food chain's announcement.

As part of the collaboration, MrBeast sent the many burger variants that he sells in his chain of restaurants and a request to have them reviewed on Mika Majlak’s channel. Mike took the burgers inside and asked Logan Paul to try them.

Paul had apparently just finished a workout in preparation for his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Image via Mike Majlak Vlogs, YouTube

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak found the burgers to be aesthetically pleasing. Paul commented on the greasiness of the burgers. Paul was completely in awe of MrBeast.

“Mike he is onto something here. That’s incredible. That’s like a 8 and a half. 8 and a half out of 10. That’s a great burger! How does he do that?”

Image via Mike Majlak Vlogs, YouTube

The duo rated other items as well. They appeared very satisfied with the taste and quality. MrBeast is on an upward curve, and it looks like he's going to be taking this curve to 2021.