LOL: After Soraka, it’s time for Sona in the Top Lane

After Soraka, Sona seems to be dominating the Top lane meta

The League of Legend Season 10 meta came with a lot of surprises, from Akali getting gutted to Wukong re-works getting delayed, there are a lot of things that baffled fans across the world.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the current volatile meta is the top lane support pick.

After G2’s Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen dominated week 2 of the LEC Spring with his top lane Soraka pick, the support champion has been seeing a lot of popularity in both solo queue and pro play alike.

But Soraka is soon to get nerfed in 10.4, and there is another support champion who is now seeing an insane pick and win rate in the top lane at the moment, and that’s Sona.

Sona in the recent weeks has amassed a win rate of over 57%, and the league pros have been playing her non-stop apparently. Personalities like 100 Thieves’ Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, G2 Esports’ Martin “Wunder” Hansen, Team Vitality’s Lucas “Cabochard ” Simon-Meslet, and Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell, have been using her in the Top lane.

Currently, Sona is a very well-rounded pick. Her kit has a lot of utility with great healing and a lot of poke and sustain. And now in the solo lane, she can soak up a lot of experience and gold, and accelerate her build even faster when compared to the previous ‘Sona-Taric’ bot lane meta.

When she is ganked, her E ‘Song of Celerity’ acts as a great escape tool, and he can farm her lane safely from a relatively safe range and reach her late-game power spikes much more comfortably than most top lane meta picks at the moment.

After her items kick in, Sona generally has an amazing team fight presence with her healing and ultimate. Her damage output is insane as well, and after she picks up a Lich Bane, she can usually one-shot the opponent ADC in just one spell rotation.