LOL: LCK to stop all media activity amid Coronavirus concerns

All Media activity to halt in LCK

Over the last couple of days, the Coronavirus outbreak in South Korea seems to be growing and there has been a rapid increase in the number of reported infections.

To contain the situation and limit the spread of the infection any further, the South Korean President Moon Jae-in issued a 'red alert' in the Republic. This has made it incredibly hard to broadcast esports, and the virus has affected the industry significantly.

The LPL has been postponed for an indefinite period, and the LCK itself began without a live audience, as a measure to stop the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, the League of Legends Korean Host, Kim Mina, was quarantined as she was suspected of contracting the virus. She showed signs of a fever and was immediately removed from the cast and taken away to a hospital. But fortunately, her tests came back negative, and she will soon be coming out of her self quarantine.

However, things are getting dire in South Korea, and as a preventive measure, the LCK officials will be halting all media activity till the “Red Alert” is dropped.

The founder of Korizon Esports, Ashley Kang tweeted on Tuesday that “LCK Media Room is closed indefinitely. This means no press activities.” The chances of there being any media coverage for the remainder of the Spring Split seem rather low now, and even Riot is uncertain as to what the next steps will be while moving forward.

Ashley Kang talks about the closing of the Media Room

But, the safety of all the players and staff members is the number one priority for the officials at the moment, and they will not be leaving any stone unturned to help prevent the spread of this epidemic.

There are more than a 1000 reported infections in South Korea at the moment, and the situation doesn’t look like it will get better any time soon.