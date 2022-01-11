'Look for Antei' in Genshin Impact: Quest guide and Antei's location

Enkanomiya provides lots of lore for story-loving Travelers in Genshin Impact. Some of them can be obtained from books, while others are available after completing World Quests.

During Evernight of Enkanomiya, players can spot afterimages and talk to some of them to start a World Quest. One of the new World Quest, 'Antigonus,' requests players to find Antei, an afterimage, in a marked location. This article will guide gamers to find Antei in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya.

How to find Antei and complete Antigonus quest in Genshin Impact

Glide west from teleport waypoint southwest of Dainichi Mikoshi (Image via miHoYo)

The Antigonus World Quest in Genshin Impact is only available during Evernight. Thus, you must use the Day-Night Switching Mechanism in Enkanomiya to turn the time.

Location of Antigonus quest on the map (Image via miHoYo)

Once Enkanomiya is in Evernight, you can teleport to a waypoint southwest of Dainichi Mikoshi. Then, jump down the cliff and glide northwest. There will be two afterimages called 'Suspect,' and you can talk to them to start the Antigonus World Quest.

Find Antei to continue the quest (Image via miHoYo)

Antei is located north from the teleport waypoint (Image via miHoYo)

Following the navigation, you can teleport to a waypoint southwest of The Serpent's Heart to find Antei. From the waypoint, you need to head north to find Antei.

Activate and defeat the Ruin Guard (Image via miHoYo)

Once you meet the afterimage, you can obtain a Ruin machine's core by investigating the camp beside Antei. Then, follow the navigation again to find an abandoned Ruin Guard.

The quest will ask you to activate and defeat the Ruin Guard. After the enemy is down, investigate the item it dropped to reveal a 'Before Sun and Moon' book. This item is required to complete another World Quest 'Collection of Dragons and Snakes.'

Talk to Antei to complete the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the final step, talk to Antei again to complete the World Quest. Although there is no hidden achievement or treasure chest, you can use the 'Before Sun and Moon' book to complete another quest that will provide a Luxurious Chest.

There are multiple World Quests in Enkanomiya that were related to each other, such as Antigonus, Tricolor File, and Collection of Dragons and Snakes World. Players can take their time to complete these tasks as, unlike Golden Archipelago Island, Enkanomiya is a permanent island and won't be removed from Genshin Impact soon.

Edited by Saman