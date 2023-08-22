In the first act of Genshin Impact's Fontaine Archon Quest chapter, Lyney performs a magic show in Opera Epiclese. However, a crime occurs in the middle of the performance, and the great magician becomes the prime suspect. Now the Traveler is tasked to find clues inside the opera house and present relevant evidence during the trial to prove Lyney's innocence and uncover the full truth.

The game also introduces a new mechanism called Case Record to keep a record of everything. In addition, the Traveler also gains a Perception skill, which can pinpoint the locations of all the minor clues around the scene. This Genshin Impact article will guide players on where to look for clues inside the opera house.

Genshin Impact Archon Quest guide: Look for clues inside the opera house

Clue #1 Random Number Selector

Talk to Fontaine Gardes to obtain the first clue (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first clue, talk to the NPC Garde named Maurice on the side of the stage. Next, go to the other end of the stage and interact with Quentin and Vaugn.

The Fontaine Gardes will reveal a major clue about the Random Number Selector, which Lyney used to pick Halsey from the audience. It appears that the machine was rigged to always land on the same number.

Clue #2 Strange Sound During The Magic Show

Talk to NPC Esildor for the next clue (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next clue, go to the audience seat and interact with an NPC named Esildor. He will tell the Traveler that he and many others heard a loud thud during the show when Lyney was trying to switch positions with Halsey, but they didn't mind it much because they were waiting for the result.

This will become a significant clue during Lyney's trial.

Clue #3 Entrances and Exits to the Opera House

Talk to Melusine Tristane to get the final clue (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the final clue in this Genshin Impact Archon Quest, go to the main entrance of the Opera House. After exiting the main hall, a cutscene will trigger when the players meet Navia for the first time. After their brief exchange, look for the Melusine NPC named Tristan, who was on guard when the incident occurred.

She will tell the travelers that she didn't leave her post and hasn't seen anyone suspicious around the hall entrance, giving you a major clue - Entrances and Exits of the Opera House.

On a related note, Genshin Impact players can also use their newly acquired Perception skills to collect more minor clues around the scene, such as the burned rope.