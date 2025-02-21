"Looks like trouble runs in the family": League of Legends LoLdle answers 961 (Saturday, February 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 21, 2025, are now available. LoLdle challenges have gained significant popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle aficionados. Participants are tasked with deciphering riddles about the diverse champions present within the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 961st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Looks like trouble runs in the family, eh Azir?"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Akali, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 961st edition (February 22, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 22, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Akali
- Quote: Sivir
- Ability: Soraka; Bonus: Q (Starcall)
- Emoji: Lee Sin
- Splash Art: Shaco; Bonus: Workshop Shaco
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 22, 2025, is Akali. The Quote riddle features a line of dialogue from Sivir, who is a favored selection among ADC players in League of Legends.
Soraka's Q ability, referred to as Starcall, serves as the solution to the Ability puzzle, whereas the Emoji is associated with Lee Sin. Finally, the Splash Art segment emphasizes Shaco's Workshop skin.
Also read: League of Legends patch 25.04 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 960 (February 21): Nocturne, Syndra, Urgot, Xayah, Taric
- LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
- LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
- LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
- LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
- LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
The answers to the 962nd edition of LoLdle will be published on February 23, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.