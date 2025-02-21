  • home icon
  • "So much untapped power!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 960 (Friday, February 21, 2025)

"So much untapped power!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 960 (Friday, February 21, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 21, 2025 03:24 GMT
Emerald Taric in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Emerald Taric in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for February 21, 2025, are now available. LoLdle challenges are popular among League of Legends enthusiasts and puzzle lovers. The game requires participants to solve riddles about the various champions found within the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 960th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"So much untapped power!"

Nocturne, Syndra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 960th edition (February 21, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 21, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Nocturne
  • Quote: Syndra
  • Ability: Urgot; Bonus: Q (Corrosive Charge)
  • Emoji: Xayah
  • Splash Art: Taric; Bonus: Emerald Taric

Nocturne is the solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle for February 21, 2025. The Quote riddle highlights a dialogue from Syndra, a popular choice among Midlane players in League of Legends.

Urgot's Q ability, known as Corrosive Charge, is the answer to the Ability puzzle, while the Emoji is linked to Xayah. Lastly, the Splash Art section highlights Taric's Emerald skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 959 (February 20): Yorick, Nautilus, Master Yi, Sejuani, Akshan
  • LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
  • LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
  • LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
  • LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
  • LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
  • LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
  • LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
  • LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
  • LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
  • LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
The answers to the 961st edition of LoLdle will be published on February 22, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

