"Fear the ocean’s weight": League of Legends LoLdle answers 959 (Thursday, February 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 20, 2025, are now available. These challenges are designed to engage both fans of League of Legends and those who enjoy puzzles. In order to effectively solve these puzzles, participants must assess the diverse characteristics of the broad selection of champions present in the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 959th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Fear the ocean’s weight."

Yorick, Nautilus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 959th edition (February 20, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 20, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Yorick

: Yorick Quote : Nautilus

: Nautilus Ability : Master Yi; Bonus : R (Highlander)

: Master Yi; : R (Highlander) Emoji : Sejuani

: Sejuani Splash Art: Akshan; Bonus: Cyber Pop Akshan

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 20, 2025, is Yorick. The Quote puzzle features an important line attributed to Nautilus, a popular selection among Support players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights the R ability of Master Yi, referred to as Highlander, while the Emoji is associated with Sejuani. In contrast, the Splash Art puzzle references the Cyber Pop skin of Akshan.

Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.4 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 958 (February 19) : K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle

: K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16) : Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

: Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki LoLdle 954 (February 15) : Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia

: Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia LoLdle 953 (February 14) : Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah

: Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah LoLdle 952 (February 13) : Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna

: Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna LoLdle 951 (February 12) : Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar

: Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10) : Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

: Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

The answers to the 960th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 21, 2025.

