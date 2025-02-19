"Fear the ocean’s weight": League of Legends LoLdle answers 959 (Thursday, February 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 20, 2025, are now available. These challenges are designed to engage both fans of League of Legends and those who enjoy puzzles. In order to effectively solve these puzzles, participants must assess the diverse characteristics of the broad selection of champions present in the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 959th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Fear the ocean’s weight."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Yorick, Nautilus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 959th edition (February 20, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 20, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Yorick
- Quote: Nautilus
- Ability: Master Yi; Bonus: R (Highlander)
- Emoji: Sejuani
- Splash Art: Akshan; Bonus: Cyber Pop Akshan
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from February 20, 2025, is Yorick. The Quote puzzle features an important line attributed to Nautilus, a popular selection among Support players in League of Legends.
The Ability puzzle highlights the R ability of Master Yi, referred to as Highlander, while the Emoji is associated with Sejuani. In contrast, the Splash Art puzzle references the Cyber Pop skin of Akshan.
Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.4 preview
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 958 (February 19): K'Sante, Morgana, Alistar, Zilean, Kayle
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
- LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
- LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
- LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
- LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
The answers to the 960th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 21, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.