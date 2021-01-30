Loot shark locations: Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Fortnite's loot sharks are pretty awesome. They can either drop loot when killed or ridden like a jet-ski if a fishing pole snags one.

The biggest problem with them is that they are pretty dangerous, even jumping towards shore to attack players when provoked. Thankfully, Week 9's challenge only requires players to deal 500 damage to loot sharks.

This article pinpoints where players can find them and also provides some tips on staying safe while blasting away at them.

Finding and damaging loot sharks in Fortnite

Loot sharks tend to spawn in the following locations:

Rickety Rig

The Fortilla

Sweaty Sands

Pleasant Park

Misty Meadows

The best place to find loot sharks

One of the best places in Fortnite to find a loot shark spawn is just west of Stealthy Stronghold, at the location marked above. Once players spot a loot shark, the hard part of the challenge is over. Next, using a fast, automatic rifle or shotgun, players need to unload until 500 damage accumulates.

Once this is complete, they can feel free to head for the hills or finish off the shark for some tasty loot. Remember, loot sharks' eyes and mouth glow differently based on the rarity of weapons they ingest. If there is an orange or golden glow, try and kill that shark by whatever means necessary!

Be careful, though. Just touching a loot shark deals 10 damage to a player. If a player gets bitten, they will take 60 damage. Even if a player is on shore, a shark will try and chase them, so when running away, make sure to go as far inland as possible.

Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Week 9's challenges provide an entertaining way to boost a player's Battle Pass, all the while honing their Fortnite skills. Here is a list of other challenges presented this week: