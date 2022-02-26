Lost Ark assassin tier list revealed

Lost Ark's five starting class systems all come with their own set of strengths and weaknesses, but some are a bit better than others.

Making a tier list for the game in certain senses can become redundant as many players choose a character based on their playstyle. The role a player wants to play in also becomes quite important. If pure DPS output is a player's focus, the Assassin starting class can be a good choice.

The Assassin class is quite interesting in how they operate in the game. However, there's a limiting factor due to only two advanced classes: Deathblade and Shadowhunter. There are rumors of a third advanced class to be added in the coming days. Despite just two advanced classes, one outperforms the other to some extent.

Assassin tier list in Lost Ark

While there are separate tiers according to which the classes can be ranked, Deathblade is the stronger of the two advanced classes and ranks higher.

Deathblade - Tier 1

Deathblade makes it to tier 1 despite some limitations because it's super beginner-friendly. Very few classes can be played by a complete greenhorn as Deathblade.

She has an extremely cool kit with her swords, which makes killing enemies extremely fun. For the same reason, the Deathblade class is very popular among Western audiences in Lost Ark.

The Deathblade is not without her vices, as once the players enter the end game, there will be shortcomings. There are better characters for damage output as things stand in Lost Ark right now.

The Deathblade is not weak by any means, but it's just that she is outdone by other classes like the Berserker when it comes to DPS. However, she is one of the easiest characters to play, and players won't have to sacrifice their effectiveness.

Shadowhunter - Tier 2

The Shadowhunter is a strange class in certain aspects. The 12% damage buff is the same as the Berserker class, making Shadowhunter the female counterpart.

However, there are massive differences as the Berserker class focuses more on the damage output. She is also not very difficult to play with and has an easy-to-understand kit. She has a unique mechanism with her HP recovery and speed buff, but the cooldown makes Shadowhunter fall in the tier list.

While Shadowhunter's buff puts her at par on that point with Berserker, the latter does much more damage. While Shadownhunter is usable, improvements are needed on her kits to make her more viable.

