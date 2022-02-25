Lost Ark reportedly featuring Painter, Specialist and other classes in future roadmap

The class system of Lost Ark gives a lot of freedom to the players, but there are some restrictions.

It should be noted that there is a difference between the western version of the game compared to the ones found in South Korea and Russia. Due to the versions being older, there have been several additions since 2019, many of which can't be found in the western version yet.

The screenshot of the community post (Image via Lost Ark forums)

Hence, there were always rumors of a roadmap that would showcase things to come. According to community manager Roxx, the upcoming roadmap could contain certain new additions, including classes.

Roxx further stated that the intentions were always to launch the game with 15 classes (5 starting and 10 advanced) and add more classes gradually. Since the announcement, the community has been speculating about when these classes might arrive and what they might be.

Lost Ark's roadmap could reveal upcoming classes

If the western version of Lost Ark follows the classes from the Korean server, players can get some hints. A few days ago, Arekkz Gaming revealed the classes that are yet to arrive on the western servers. While there's no ETA for these classes, some of them could be quite interesting.

The Specialist Class could be a new class that may arrive along with the other starting classes. It also has interesting advanced classes like the Painter, who has a unique kit.

There are also options to get some classes of their alternate genders. Many games have the genders of in-game characters locked, and fans have asked for more variety. For example, the advanced Berserker class could receive the first female class since it's only available as a male in the game so far.

The starting set of classes in the game has been designed to ensure variety for the players. Sorceress is a new addition to the Korean server, which has found its way to the western regions. This could also be because her kit is similar to that of the characters in Western RPGs.

While the opportunity for new classes in the roadmap has been mentioned, Roxx has focused on fixing the issues. From long queue lengths to missing Crystalline Aura, there have been many issues in Lost Ark since launch.

Lost Ark @playlostark We are aware of the crystalline aura issues on Europe Central and are working to resolve them. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are aware of the crystalline aura issues on Europe Central and are working to resolve them. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Hence, players should be realistic in their expectations. It always feels nice to get new classes in a game like Lost Ark, but issues must be prioritized. Unfortunately, the game's major issues have disrupted the enjoyment of many players so far.

Before launching new classes, fixing pressing issues should be the priority. However, the roadmap will be nice as it will likely show the arrival of classes and when they can enter the western version of Lost Ark.

Edited by Mayank Shete