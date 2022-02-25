Lost Ark players are still missing purchased Crystalline Aura, ten days after acknowledgement

As successful as Lost Ark's release to the western audience has been, it's not free from its share of problems.

The unimaginable reception resulted in long queue times, along with a couple of other issues like gender design in-game. However, the release has reasonably satisfied its player base, and with services like Crystalline Aura, there are enough quality-of-life elements that make the task easier.

Crystalline Aura is essentially a premium service that lasts thirty days after activation. Once activated, it offers many benefits like no tripod cost. The service can be activated by Blue Crystals, which are easier to access when players spend real money.

However, the latest problem has appeared according to official forums in which many players have made serious complaints. A member posted that their Crystalline Aura is expiring before the 30 days and has garnered many replies.

Many Lost Ark players have reported on the forum about Crystalline Aura expiring pre-maturely

While Crystalline Aura can be earned without real money (login rewards), some players prefer spending real money to get it as it can reduce the grind. Therefore, when the period expires before it should, players naturally don't like it, and there are many angry ones in the forum post.

The main complaint about the missing Crystalline Aura (Image via Lost Ark forums)

The original post owner explained how their 30-days Crystalline Aura was gone when they logged into their character. It's not quite evident how many days the user has used, but there's no way for it to expire as the game hasn't been out for 30 days.

Interestingly, the issue of the missing Crystalline Aura isn't new, and the developers even posted about it on February 14. This was due to the heavy number of players who were trying to play the game, which was creating an issue for the server.

"Right now there is an issue where the commerce server, due to the massive load that it is experiencing from how many people are playing Lost Ark, fails to properly communicate with the game server."

While the problem's probable cause has already been stated, the issue is far from being resolved. On February 20, the official Lost Ark Twitter handle made a further tweet on the issues related to Crystalline Aura.

It's not that there aren't any other issues aside from missing Crystalline Aura. However, the problem is severe as this is a premium service on which people spend their hard-earned money.

Lost Ark @playlostark We are aware of the crystalline aura issues on Europe Central and are working to resolve them. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are aware of the crystalline aura issues on Europe Central and are working to resolve them. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Despite routine patches and fixes, the issues haven't been resolved. There have also been no talks about any compensation, which has infuriated the players. There are even founder's pack owners who have been missing Crystalline Aura.

The info about no compensation (Image via Lost Ark forums)

With the game attracting heavy numbers of players and despite the launch of new servers, this is an issue that remains unresolved. Amazon Games will need to provide a solution quickly, or else it might lose the faith of many players who have spent their hard-earned money in the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete