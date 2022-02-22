Lost Ark beginners guide: Ranking the starter classes in terms of meta

Lost Ark has been a massive hit since its release on February 11, 2022, and the class system helps set the game apart from other MMORPGs.

Class systems aren't rare for video games, especially in the MMORPG genre. However, Lost Ark's class system allows players to customize their characters and employ playstyles of their choice.

Additionally, 15 advanced classes branch out at a certain level, allowing even more freedom to players.

Every class in the game has its own strengths and weaknesses, depending on the player's own abilities. It has been 10 days since the game launched, and already, certain starting classes seem to have a clear advantage in specific ways.

So while there aren't many gaps, there's a visible hierarchy when it comes to the effectiveness of the classes.

Lost Ark starting class tier list

The tier list goes from position five to one to keep it simple for the player. Once again, players are advised to choose a class that they like.

5) Assassin

The Assassin is the perfect class for players who aim to do considerable damage. However, there are only two advanced classes available: Shadowhunter and Deathblade.

The Shadowhunter class is potent and can be a great fit for the right hands. The Deathblade class, on the other hand, relies on speed and agility, but there are better options than the Assassin class when it comes to pure damage output.

If there are more options in the coming days, the Assassin class can definitely move up a rank or two. Both advanced classes have better alternatives under classes like Gunner (Sharpshooter), Martial Artist (Striker) and Warrior (Berserker).

4) Mage

The Mage class is is mainly instrumental in squads. But if a player plans to play solo, issues arise. Players have two available options: Bard and Sorceress.

The Bard class is arguably the best supporting class in Lost Ark but comes with its fair share of struggles when playing solo. The Sorceress class offers sufficient scope for damage, but her low health and defense make her better suited to advanced players.

The limitation of the Mage class is its overreliance on the Bard, and irrespective of how good a role that is, players can't play it effectively as solo players. There are rumors of a third advanced class in the form of Summoner, which could put the Mage class higher than where it currently is.

3) Gunner

Unlike the earlier two classes, players will have four options to pick from in Gunner: Deadeye, Artillerist, Gunslinger, and Sharpshooter.

The Gunner class offers a lot more variety and is perfect for those Lost Ark players who want to play with guns, and more. The Deadeye and Gunslinger classes can use a variety of weapons in QuickTime. Artillerist is compromised on speed to cause massive AoE damage, which is great at getting rid of swarms. The Sharpshooter uses a bow and arrow, has excellent mobility and the ability to heal.

The Gunner class will rank even higher for those players who specifically want to play with guns or bows in the game.

2) Martial Artist

The Martial Artist class is a DPS-heavy and offers four options: Striker, Scrapper, Wardancer, and Soulfist.

Players can switch between Striker's quicker attacks and Scrapper's slower but more-damaging attacks. The Wardancer can support her teammates due to her ability to buff. Finally, Soulfist is a mixture of all types and even offers ranged attacks and healing spells. The Martial Artist classes stand out for their damage potential and the variety on offer.

While Striker is a tier one advanced class, it is best used by advanced players. Scrapper is a great learning step for players who aim to master the Striker advanced class.

1) Warrior

The Warrior class has three advanced options: Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer. Each one of them is as good as the other.

The Warrior starter class is the strongest right now in the Western version of Lost Ark. Players can choose to go the DPS path or take up the tank role. The Berseker can dish an insane amount of damage, especially when he enters the Burst mode. The Paladin can restore teammates and be used as a supported hybrid. The Gunlancer is for players who want to go the DPS way on the back of ranged attacks.

There are also rumors of a fourth advanced class coming to the Warrior starting class. While damage can be dealt by several advanced classes in Lost Ark, Warrior class offers that extra bit of protection. For beginners, the Warrior class is the perfect balance between sustainabilty and damage.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee