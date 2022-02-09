Lost Ark Martial Artist tier list revealed

One of Lost Ark's primary reasons for success is its players' different classes and sub-class.

The hit MMORPG, which originated in South Korea, was brought to Europe and the Americas by Amazon Games. A significant feature of the game has always been the different classes that have been available to the players. These classes help them customize and fine-tune their characters according to their own choices.

While many MMORPGs only offer main classes, Lost Ark has additional sub-classes over the five main classes. All the sub-classes are available to the players from day one, which offers a lot of creative freedom. The Martial Artist class in Lost Ark is unique based on its core gameplay, and players can avail four sub-classes under the Martial Artist class.

Martial Artist sub-class tier list in Lost Ark

While all four sub-classes are potent in right hands, some are better than others in Lost Ark. Therefore, the four sub-classes can be ranked on three separate tiers based on the overall potential, ease of use, and strengths.

Striker - Tier 1 - male

The Striker is the best among all the martial artist sub-classes. His biggest strength are his aerial attacks. The Striker enjoys terrific movement speed and can attack opponents from almost any angle. The high chances of critical rates well support the incredible damage potential.

However, the Striker is also the hardest of the four sub-classes to master. While beginner players can try their hands, it will take them some time to learn the nuances. The Striker sub-class effectiveness depends on placement, which is the hardest thing to learn.

Scrapper - Tier 2 - female

The Scrapper is a female sub-class that is highly useful because of her beginner-friendly nature. This sub-class is ideal for those players who want to focus on a melee-heavy game style.

The Scrapper has a good defense, and although the damage potential isn't very high, it's a wonderful step for beginners who want to get into the Martial Artist class. Once they get used to the class, many players switch to Striker due to his higher damage potential.

Soulfist - Tier 2 - female

The Soulfist is a strange sub-class with very mediocre ability but an exceptional Ultimate. Her ultimate, Awakening, is a burst attack with incredibly high damage potential.

The only reason she isn't ranked higher is because of her sub-par damage from abilities. Her ultimate also has a sense of randomness, and the effectiveness ultimately depends on how frequently players land critical attacks.

Wardancer - Tier 3 - female

Wardancer's biggest problem is the mixed role, and she struggles massively because of that. She doesn't have the kit that can make her an excellent support. Her damage potential is meager, which means she can't be played as a DPS character.

The only piece of her strength is her buffs, which increases the damage potential of her teammates. But as far as the rest of the things are concerned, she's outdone by other sub-classes. To make matters worse, her buffs have long cooldown periods, which reduces the effectiveness even further.

