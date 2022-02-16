Lost Ark Dalian Orchard's secret area: Where to find

Lost Ark is full of many exciting areas players can work their way through during the leveling process. One of these places is the Dalian Orchard. Like many locations in the game, this place boasts a secret area and a secret objective that players can locate and make their way towards.

Players will not find the Dalian Orchard secret area, just questing in the location normally. The area it is found in is located off the normal path. For this reason, it is advised that players return to the Sien Inn area of the map.

From here, players can continue west until they reach a shack located in some rocks on the edge of the area. This is where to get the Secret Area.

Once players are successfully inside the shack, they should locate the NPC named Moonshiner Marco. Talking to Moonshiner Marco will start a quest chain that will allow players to continue the quest by following the quest marker on their map.

Players sometimes get too caught up in the moment or rush to get quests completed. Sometimes skipping dialog or even just rushing through zones without appreciating the beauty that the game designers created.

At times, it's best to take a slow approach and look around. That's where the Secret Areas come in. It allows players to look around and appreciate the location they are in.

For players leveling up in Lost Ark, picking up as many quests as possible is the best way to gain experience.

Adding a few extra quests from the Secret Areas may seem counter-intuitive because it's not right in the path of the main journey. But exploring the world during the first playthrough is one of the best parts of any new game, particularly a game like Lost Ark. Make the most of it and explore.

