Lost Ark and Dying Light 2 take 8 out of top 10 Steam seller spots

It has not even been two months of the new year, and Lost Ark and Dying Light 2 have already been two significant additions to the world of gaming.

The two games couldn't have been more different in gameplay and build. While Dying Light 2 is all about surviving zombies with different parkour and FPS gameplay elements, Lost Ark is precisely the opposite. The MMORPG is a 2.5x Isometric-viewed game involving players choosing classes and advanced classes and progressing gradually. But there is an interesting similarity of sorts behind how the reception of both games has been.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Steam Top Sellers Last Week



- Dying Light 2 and Lost Ark take up 8 out of 10 places



1. Dying Light 2

2. Lost Ark Platinum

3. Lost Ark Bronze

4. Lost Ark Gold

5. Elden Ring

6. Lost Ark Silver

7. Total War: Warhammer III

8. Dying Light 2

9. Lost Ark Vanquisher

Comparatively, the MMORPG is a much more accessible title due to its free-to-play model. On the other hand, Dying Light 2 is available to a much wider audience as it's truly global and is also available across different platforms. Irrespective of their differences, the two games have jointly dominated the Steam seller spots over the last week.

Lost Ark and Dying Light 2 combined to take 8 spots out of 10 on Steam's top sellers' list

Dominating the top sellers' list on Steam is no easy task. However, with so many games and weekly sales, among other things, players never have a lack of options when it comes to investing in different items belonging to the gaming world. So it's quite a remarkable achievement to dominate the list, especially for a game like Lost Ark, which has a free-to-play model and isn't available globally.

In the top 10 list, Dying Light 2 has captured 3 out of 10 spots, with the three editions dominating different spots. Dying Light 2 is incidentally available in three editions, with every edition priced differentially. The editions also have a separate set of goodies and items, along with the base game itself.

Lost Ark dominates the list with all four of its founder's packs on the chart, along with a further DLC. The Founder's Pack allows new players three extra days of early access and several other exclusive items and resources that could make the players' journey a lot easier. In addition, the four founder's packs are all priced differently, with the costlier ones coming with more bonus items.

Interestingly, the two other names on the top 10 list are both games that haven't been released as of writing. Total War: Warhammer III and Elden Ring have been hotly anticipated by fans, with the latter winning a couple of most anticipated game of the year awards. With their release dates coming up soon, fans can expect both to move upwards from their existing positions.

Edited by R. Elahi