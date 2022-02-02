Total War: Warhammer III: Release date, features, and more

There’s been a lot of excitement about Total War: Warhammer III, now that the game is about to release. It saw a delay back in 2021, but on February 17, 2022, it will launch on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

The title will feature a hard look at the Chaos forces and the eastern part of the Warhammer Fantasy world. Here’s what is known about the upcoming strategy game from SEGA and Creative Assembly.

New gameplay modes and changes made to Siege gameplay in Total War: Warhammer III

There is a lot of new content coming in Total War: Warhammer III, and that means changes to the gameplay. Siege gameplay is changing, thanks to technology that came with Total War: Attila, Three Kingdoms, as well as Troy.

Both major and minor settlements will be far more interesting to siege into, and the battle isn’t over when the walls are breached. There will be pieces of terrain that units can attach to, and those units will have cover as well.

The defense force will also have a significant amount of power in Total War: Warhammer III. They can build towers and barricades in the city, but since this takes time, it is important to plan ahead.

Buildable structures are tied to key spots in the city and can be set up in predetermined locations. This will make sieges far more dynamic and interesting.

Total War: Warhammer IIII will also have “Survival Battle,” in which players have to complete a variety of objectives. They are semi-scripted as well. Players can use resources salvaged in these battles to get reinforcements, and may be required to hold a location against hordes of enemies.

Survival Battle maps are connected to the Khorne, Tzeentch, Slaanesh, and Nurgle races.

A vast map for Total War

The Total War: Warhammer III campaign map is said to be twice the size of the Vortex campaign map from the previous installation. Additionally, Creative Assembly will create a “combined map” DLC for owners of all three games, which will tie together the maps of the trilogy into a grand strategic experience.

All confirmed Legendary Lords for each faction

At the time of writing the article, there are plenty of Legendary Lords playable upon installation of Total War: Warhammer III. There are two additional Legendary Lords in the Ogre Kingdoms - an Early Adopter Bonus Race Pack.

Below is a list of each race, their faction and lord's name.

Kislev

The Ice Court: Tzarina Katarin

The Great Orthodoxy: Kostaltlyn

Ursun Revivalists: Boris Ursus (only available in “Something Rotten in Kislev”)

Grand Cathay

The Western Provinces: Zhao Ming

The Northern Provinces: Miao Ying

Forces of Chaos

Exiles of Khorne: Skarbrand (Khorne)

(Khorne) Oracles of Tzeentch: Kairos Fateweaver (Tzeentch)

Seducers of Slaanesh: N’Kari (Slaanesh)

Poxmakers of Nurgle: Ku’gath Plaguefather (Nurgle)

Legions of Chaos: The Daemon Prince, Be’lakor (Only usable after beating Legion of Chaos campaign, and choosing to continue)

Ogre Kingdoms

Goldtooth: Greasus Goldtooth (Early Adopter Bonus Race Pack)

Disciples of the Maw: Skrag the Slaughterer (Early Adopter Bonus Race Pack)

Multiplayer and Mod Support

The new multiplayer mode, “Domination Battles”is more fleshed out than previous multiplayer skirmishes, offering area control objectives that have players interacting with the map.

Defeated units can come back as reinforcements, and players can retool their roster to change who they can deploy.

These Total War: Warhammer III matches take place at key points in the narrative, in the realm of the Chaos God they are invading.

Domination promises to be an intense experience for multiplayer fans (Image via Creative Assembly)

Total War: Warhammer III's Domination Mode combines the various aspects of Total War into one mode, and sounds like it will be an exciting tactical experience for PVP fans. On top of that, there will be cross-store multiplayer support at launch.

No matter where players are experiencing the game, they can compete against each other on February 17, when the game releases.

Total War: Warhammer III will also support mods for the game at launch, to help fans modify the style of the game even further.

