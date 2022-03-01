Lost Ark guide: How to complete the Pest Control task from Una's dailies?

Lost Ark has loads of things to keep its player base happy and engaged, and Una's tasks are an excellent system for players entering the end-game.

Una's tasks are unlocked once a player enters level 50 in Lost Ark and can be chosen as both daily and weekly quests. Daily quests are capped at three per day and can appear randomly. Among the many daily tasks is Pest Control, which can be unlocked once players finish Blackfang's Den's quest.

There is no specific way for players to obtain the Pest Control task. However, players should complete it once it appears for them in the daily tasks. Pest Control is pretty rewarding and gives a lot of great gifts upon completion.

Additionally, players will also get a Certificate of Pirate, which is required to make the Astray ship. Hence, knowing the easiest way to complete the Pest Control task can save a lot of time for the player.

Completing the Pest Control task in Lost Ark isn't very difficult

The first two requirements for Lost Ark players are to reach level 50, and they must have completed Blackfang's Den questline. Once both tasks have been achieved, players must accept the mission from Una's task.

The Pest Control task requires players to protect Blackfang from a group of pirates. While the job seems easy, players won't be encountering any pirates when they go to the island.

The pirates spawn on the island as part of a co-op event, and players will have to wait for the event to begin. Thankfully, the event begins every fifteen minutes, so players don't need to stress their minds if they miss out on the start of the mission.

There are two separate tasks on the mission: Everyone Charrrge! and Watch Out! Pirates!

Everyone Charrrge! is straightforward as pirates spawn all around the island, and players must defeat ten pirates.

Watch Out! Pirates! allows players to target a Lorka in case players haven't defeated five pirates by then. However, this task also allows a second chance for the players to increase their pirate kills to meet the targets.

The main objective is to kill five pirates or defeat a Lorka, but players can do both. They will have plenty of opportunities to do so, with Lorka and the pirates spawning on the island.

Defeating Lorka is not a very difficult task for end-game players. However, players should register at least some damage to get credit for the task. If they fail to damage Lorka, the player will have to complete the Pest Control task by killing pirates.

Once the job is done, players must head to Blackfang's home and talk to Ruri. This will complete the Pest Control task from Una's dailies.

