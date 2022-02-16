Lost Ark Morai Ruins Mokoko Seeds - Where to find

Players of the recently released Lost Ark are in search of Mokoko Seeds in order to unlock rewards and gain XP. Players can get their hands on these elusive seeds in the first playable dungeon in Lost Ark, Morai Ruins.

Inside of the dungeon are 11 such seeds that players will need to locate and pick up in order to gain an achievement as well as unlock items and gain roster XP.

Players of Lost Ark should try to find all Mokoko Seeds in their first playthrough of the dungeon

In order to find the Mokoko Seeds located within Morai Ruins, players can follow these steps to locate all of them during their first run through the dungeon.

Players can find all of the Mokoko Seeds in one run if they are able to find all the hiding places (Image via Smilegate)

Locations of all Mokoko Seeds in the Morai Ruins of Lost Ark:

The first Mokoko Seed

The first Mokoko Seed is located almost immediately after Armen leaves. After defeating the enemies in this area, there is another area where players can jump to and defeat another wave of enemies. This will allow them to find the first Mokoko Seed in a hut.

The second seed is located after the second water-gate

The Mokoko Seeds are hidden in specific areas for players to find. (Image via Smilegate)

Players then have to go north at the second water-gate and fight some enemies, including a Morai Clay Shaman Chief. After defeating these enemies, players will be able to see other areas they can jump to. Once they jump up to the platform, they can locate the second Mokoko Seed.

The third and fourth seed are located at the bottom of a ledge

After going down the zipline and defeating the enemies at the bottom, players should descend down below the ruined edge. They will have to fight two more enemies, after which a new path will open up nearby. Going through this newly opened path will lead to the discovery of two more Mokoko Seeds.

Break down a door to acquire the fifth and sixth Mokoko Seeds

After defeating Gatekeeper Ramos, players should take the zipline and continue to the end of the path. Here, they will face a breakable door. Breaking down the door will allow players to locate two more Mokoko Seeds.

The seventh Mokoko seed can be found behind another breakable door

Players must use force to break the doors down to find Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

Behind a breakable door (after defeating a legion of marching warriors), players will come up on the seventh Mokoko Seed.

Players can find the eighth and ninth Mokoko Seed by going down

After players cross the river on the raft, they have to make their way to a broken pillar located directly near a wall, which they can climb. After going down the pillar, they will find themselves in a secret area along with two more Mokoko Seeds.

Behind a waterfall lies the 10th and 11th Mokoko Seeds

Players should go back up to where they just were and climb back up the wall. Here, they will see a waterfall. Approaching it should reveal a small ledge which can be used to go behind the waterfall. Once behind it, players can grab the last two Mokoko Seeds they need for Morai Ruins.

Lost Ark players will rejoice upon collecting all eleven Mokoko Seeds

By following these steps, Lost Ark players should be able to locate all 11 Mokoko Seeds, thereby unlocking the achievement for Morai Ruins. Should players fail to find them all in one run, they need not worry. They can always do another run should they miss one or need to return for any reason. With all the Mokoko Seeds for Morai Ruins out of the way, players can cross that off their list.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee