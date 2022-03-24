Lost Ark PvP Competitive Proving Grounds: Starting date, rewards, and more

Lost Ark has been in a spot of bother recently over the introduction of certain elements claimed to be 'pay-to-win.' Amazon Games has addressed the issue and has promised to work on rectifying the problem.

In the meantime, competitive players can go at each other with Season 1 of the new Competitive Proving Grounds. Like all MMOs, the game has PvP elements, and now the battle is getting more serious.

Having become a significant success in South Korea, Lost Ark was introduced to the western audience in February. The game gained popularity quite quickly as it recorded more than a million concurrent players on Steam.

However, the game has also had its issues, mainly with the end-game content. While Amazon Games settles those issues, players can now enjoy competitive multiplayer in the first season of the Competitive Proving Grounds.

Lost Ark players can challenge each other in Competitive Proving Grounds

Earlier on March 22, the developers gave out essential details about Season 1 of the Competitive Proving Grounds. Season 1 will begin on March 24 after the weekly update is complete. The available modes and rewards have also been informed to the players.

Season 1 will allow players to queue solo for the Team Deathmatch mode, where they will have to fight each other. There will be an element of Competitive Match Average Score. This score will increase when a player wins a match and will drop when they lose one.

Throughout the season, players will be winning rewards and prestige as they beat their opponents. The majority of the rewards will be available via coins that players will earn by battling their opponents.

These coins can be used to buy items from vendors located in the major cities of the game. The vendors will have items that will be part of the weekly and season-long rewards.

Some fans have held a grudge over the game due to the honing's availability and rate of success. They will be able to get honing materials from the vendor from the weekly rewards. Seasonal rewards will include cosmetic items like mounts and more.

Additionally, players will also be categorized based on their Competitive Match Average Score. These will be the categories along which the players will be ranked:

Grand Master: Top 30 players in the region

Master: Top 31 - 100 players in the region

Diamond: 2000+

Platinum: 1800 - 1999

Gold: 1600 - 1799

Silver: 1400 - 1599

Bronze: 1399 or below

Players must participate at least once in PvP every two weeks to keep their scores valid.

Matchmaking will be both skill and region-based to ensure that the matches are fair and balanced. Each region will have its leaderboard, and the top 200 players will be visible.

After the Lost Ark update, there will be a separate 'Competitive' tab in the Proving Grounds for players who want to enjoy competitive battles. Season 1 will roughly last for six months, and there are several valuable rewards to be won.

