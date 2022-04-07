Lost Ark weekly update (April 7, 2022): Patch notes, maintenance schedule, and more

Lost Ark will be receiving a new update today (April 7, 2022), and Smilegate has taken the servers down temporarily to patch in the new changes that the developers have planned for this week.

The servers were taken down from 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST for regular maintenance, with an estimated downtime of four hours.

Lost Ark @playlostark Reminder that all Lost Ark servers and regions will be coming down on April 7th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST for our regular weekly maintenance and update.



Downtime is estimated to last up to 4 hours. Reminder that all Lost Ark servers and regions will be coming down on April 7th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST for our regular weekly maintenance and update. Downtime is estimated to last up to 4 hours.

This is the title's regular weekly maintenance and is not expected to be bring too many changes to the MMO.

Smilegate will be focusing on a few in-game issues this time around and smooth out some of the bugs that have been prevalent in the game for quite some time now.

No new gameplay changes or classes will be added in today’s update. Hence, fans looking for a more detailed description for the patch can look up Smilegate’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Lost Ark weekly update (April 7, 2022) official Patch notes

Lost Ark @playlostark



🩹 Time to Heal rapport

Metallurgy and Tailoring books

⌨️ Unintended characters in chat



Full details below!

bit.ly/3ra2Ztf Weekly patch notes are up! Check out the fixes:🩹 Time to Heal rapportMetallurgy and Tailoring books⌨️ Unintended characters in chatFull details below! Weekly patch notes are up! Check out the fixes:🩹 Time to Heal rapport📔 Metallurgy and Tailoring books⌨️ Unintended characters in chatFull details below!📎 bit.ly/3ra2Ztf https://t.co/Y6wkjMQUWm

As mentioned earlier, Lost Ark’s April 7, 2022, patch notes will be a rather small one as Smilegate will look to focus more on fixing some of the prevalent issues in the MMO instead of introducing more gameplay changes or even a new class that the developers have on their roadmap for 2022.

Here are the official patch notes for the April 7, 2022, update:

Fixed an issue that prevented players from loading into Ancient Elveria during Ealyn’s “Time to Heal” rapport quest

Fixed an issue where all Metallurgy and Tailoring books were marked as Tier 3 when exchanging with Winter Illusion vendor Mio

Fixed an issue where unintended characters could be used in chat

While the Lost Ark official Twitter account did mention that the servers will only be down for four hours, it can, at times, take longer. A lot of things can go wrong when a new update is being patched in, and oftentimes it’s better to add a few more hours to the expected return time.

At the time of writing this article, the servers are yet to be bought online.

Edited by Shaheen Banu