After years of waiting, the Lost Soul Aside release is finally here, and fans can start playing it in the US from August 28, 2025, depending on one's location. Developer Ultizero Games created the game as its debut project, announcing it back in 2016. Since then, there has been a long road with teaser trailers. But now, fans know when the adventure begins.

Here's a look at the Lost Soul Aside release countdown and start time for all regions.

Lost Soul Aside release date and countdown

The Protagonist from Lost Soul Aside (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Ultizero Games hasn’t spelled out a global rollout, but the confirmed US times paint a clearer picture. Note that the PlayStation version and Steam release aren’t dropping at the same time - PC players will gain access five hours earlier.

Here’s how it all breaks down:

Lost Soul Aside PS5 release times

Here is the Lost Soul Aside release countdown for PS5 (US):

PST (Pacific Standard Time): 9 pm on August 28, 2025

9 pm on August 28, 2025 MT (Mountain Time): 10 pm on August 28, 2025

10 pm on August 28, 2025 CT (Central Time): 11 pm on August 28, 2025

11 pm on August 28, 2025 EST (Eastern Standard Time): 12 am on August 29, 2025

Lost Soul Aside Steam (PC) release times

Here is the Lost Soul Aside release countdown for PC (US):

PST: 5 pm on August 28, 2025

5 pm on August 28, 2025 MT: 6 pm on August 28, 2025

6 pm on August 28, 2025 CT: 7 pm on August 28, 2025

7 pm on August 28, 2025 EST: 8 pm on August 28, 2025

Currently, these are the only officially confirmed regions. The launch appears synchronized, so players outside the US can convert the times based on those provided above.

Lost Soul Aside Pre-Purchase and Digital Deluxe Edition rewards

What's included in the Pre-Purchase and Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Players who pre-order the game will also get some bonus content to help start their journey. The pre-purchase pack includes:

Kaser’s initial reveal outfit: The Origin

10x High Potions (in-game items)

500 Divinity’s Gold (in-game currency)

For those getting the Digital Deluxe Edition, there’s even more on offer:

Full copy of Lost Soul Aside

Three weapon fragment cosmetics: Genesis Thunder, Everlasting Ember, Crystal of Abyss

Arena skin: Golden Blaze

Ruby Necklace (health booster)

Gemstone Badge (XP booster)

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Lost Soul Aside PC system requirements

For those on Steam, these are the PC specs required:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT

Storage: 80 GB free space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT

Storage: 80 GB free space

