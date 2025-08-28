After years of waiting, the Lost Soul Aside release is finally here, and fans can start playing it in the US from August 28, 2025, depending on one's location. Developer Ultizero Games created the game as its debut project, announcing it back in 2016. Since then, there has been a long road with teaser trailers. But now, fans know when the adventure begins.
Here's a look at the Lost Soul Aside release countdown and start time for all regions.
Lost Soul Aside release date and countdown
Ultizero Games hasn’t spelled out a global rollout, but the confirmed US times paint a clearer picture. Note that the PlayStation version and Steam release aren’t dropping at the same time - PC players will gain access five hours earlier.
Here’s how it all breaks down:
Lost Soul Aside PS5 release times
Here is the Lost Soul Aside release countdown for PS5 (US):
- PST (Pacific Standard Time): 9 pm on August 28, 2025
- MT (Mountain Time): 10 pm on August 28, 2025
- CT (Central Time): 11 pm on August 28, 2025
- EST (Eastern Standard Time): 12 am on August 29, 2025
Lost Soul Aside Steam (PC) release times
Here is the Lost Soul Aside release countdown for PC (US):
- PST: 5 pm on August 28, 2025
- MT: 6 pm on August 28, 2025
- CT: 7 pm on August 28, 2025
- EST: 8 pm on August 28, 2025
Currently, these are the only officially confirmed regions. The launch appears synchronized, so players outside the US can convert the times based on those provided above.
Lost Soul Aside Pre-Purchase and Digital Deluxe Edition rewards
Players who pre-order the game will also get some bonus content to help start their journey. The pre-purchase pack includes:
- Kaser’s initial reveal outfit: The Origin
- 10x High Potions (in-game items)
- 500 Divinity’s Gold (in-game currency)
For those getting the Digital Deluxe Edition, there’s even more on offer:
- Full copy of Lost Soul Aside
- Three weapon fragment cosmetics: Genesis Thunder, Everlasting Ember, Crystal of Abyss
- Arena skin: Golden Blaze
- Ruby Necklace (health booster)
- Gemstone Badge (XP booster)
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art book
Lost Soul Aside PC system requirements
For those on Steam, these are the PC specs required:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT
- Storage: 80 GB free space
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT
- Storage: 80 GB free space
