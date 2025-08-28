  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Lost Soul Aside release countdown (US): Start time for all regions

Lost Soul Aside release countdown (US): Start time for all regions

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 28, 2025 08:54 GMT
(Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
We explore the Lost Soul Aside release countdown for the US (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

After years of waiting, the Lost Soul Aside release is finally here, and fans can start playing it in the US from August 28, 2025, depending on one's location. Developer Ultizero Games created the game as its debut project, announcing it back in 2016. Since then, there has been a long road with teaser trailers. But now, fans know when the adventure begins.

Ad

Here's a look at the Lost Soul Aside release countdown and start time for all regions.

Lost Soul Aside release date and countdown

The Protagonist from Lost Soul Aside (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
The Protagonist from Lost Soul Aside (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ultizero Games hasn’t spelled out a global rollout, but the confirmed US times paint a clearer picture. Note that the PlayStation version and Steam release aren’t dropping at the same time - PC players will gain access five hours earlier.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here’s how it all breaks down:

Lost Soul Aside PS5 release times

Here is the Lost Soul Aside release countdown for PS5 (US):

Ad
  • PST (Pacific Standard Time): 9 pm on August 28, 2025
  • MT (Mountain Time): 10 pm on August 28, 2025
  • CT (Central Time): 11 pm on August 28, 2025
  • EST (Eastern Standard Time): 12 am on August 29, 2025

Lost Soul Aside Steam (PC) release times

Here is the Lost Soul Aside release countdown for PC (US):

Ad
  • PST: 5 pm on August 28, 2025
  • MT: 6 pm on August 28, 2025
  • CT: 7 pm on August 28, 2025
  • EST: 8 pm on August 28, 2025

Currently, these are the only officially confirmed regions. The launch appears synchronized, so players outside the US can convert the times based on those provided above.

Lost Soul Aside Pre-Purchase and Digital Deluxe Edition rewards

What&#039;s included in the Pre-Purchase and Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
What's included in the Pre-Purchase and Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Players who pre-order the game will also get some bonus content to help start their journey. The pre-purchase pack includes:

Ad
  • Kaser’s initial reveal outfit: The Origin
  • 10x High Potions (in-game items)
  • 500 Divinity’s Gold (in-game currency)

For those getting the Digital Deluxe Edition, there’s even more on offer:

  • Full copy of Lost Soul Aside
  • Three weapon fragment cosmetics: Genesis Thunder, Everlasting Ember, Crystal of Abyss
  • Arena skin: Golden Blaze
  • Ruby Necklace (health booster)
  • Gemstone Badge (XP booster)
  • Digital soundtrack
  • Digital art book

Lost Soul Aside PC system requirements

For those on Steam, these are the PC specs required:

Ad

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT
  • Storage: 80 GB free space

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT
  • Storage: 80 GB free space

Check out: All weapons in Lost Soul Aside revealed so far

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications