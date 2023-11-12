LowTierGod's 5 most controversial livestream moments

Dalauan "LowTierGod" is a Twitch streamer who has been embroiled in controversies since the start of his YouTube career, with his very first video allegedly involving fat-shaming comments against Steven "Boogie2988", a fan-favorite on the platform. Since then, the streamer has been partaking in activities that have landed him multiple bans on Twitch for terms of service violations.

He has even received a suspension from CapCom, the company behind major titles like Street Fighter, for all CapCom-related or owned events. This article explores the five contentious moments in the creator's career that made him notorious within the streaming community today.

LowTierGod's 5 most contentious moments on livestream

1) Perma-banned from YouTube for ban-evasion

LowTierGod was permanently banned from YouTube in 2022. This stemmed from repeated attempts to evade his initial temporary ban through alternative accounts. Despite his measures to avoid suspensions by using different names and not showing his face, he was eventually handed two more bans.

After this, he moved to other sites like Kick and Rumble since he was still falsely banned from Twitch at the time. This led to discussions within the YouTube community about ban evasion and how easily the streamer was making alternative accounts to return to the platform.

2) "Your life has zero purpose!"

LowTierGod had more than a few words for those who were stream-sniping him during a Super Smash Bros. stream. After getting tired of the repeated intrusions, the streamer exploded, leading to what has now become an iconic line in meme culture:

"Your life is nothing, you serve zero purpose, you should k*ll yourself now! And give somebody else a piece of that oxygen..."

This rant went viral on the internet. It ended up sparking a variety of memes and further skyrocketed his popularity online.

3) Gets banned by CapCom

Dalauan, who is known for being an avid Street Fighter player, got banned by CapCom from their events for his online beef with Christina “CeroBlast,” who came out as non-binary and transexual.

After losing a match against CeroBlast on Street Fighter V, LowTierGod rage-quit and launched an insulting tirade against them. He allegedly made a series of offensive comments against CeroBlast, which led to them both being suspended. CapCom eventually released an official statement, making the ban legitimate and absolute.

4) Allegedly doxxing individuals and committing tax fraud

Dalauan allegedly doxxed an individual on his livestream in the past, with him showcasing the latter's address and house on Google Maps to his audience. Coupled with that, the streamer admitted his deed more than once on a live broadcast before realizing his mistake and trying to cover it up.

The streamer also allegedly recommended his followers to send donations to his PayPal account as friends and family to avoid paying taxes, which, of course, is highly against the law.

5) Falsely banned from Twitch

LowTierGod was initially falsely banned from Twitch for gifting twenty subs to KaiCenat's channel, which then got mass reports by trolls as "Financial Fraud." The streamer had to spend nearly a month explaining to Twitch staff that it was a legitimate donation. Dalauan stated that he was trying to "help" Kai Cenat by gifting him the subs.

After that, he only streamed on relatively obscure sites like Rumble and under alternative IDs on YouTube since the latter platform had permanently banned him as well.

Dalauan "LowTierGod" has been banned multiple times on Twitch this year. The streamer's first suspension came in April 2023 for a period of seven days. He was banned for another week in June. His final suspension came in September, which lasted a whopping 14 days.

However, his fanbase remains unshaken, with him holding a solid 246,000+ followers on Twitch and 29,000 followers on Kick. He has been watched for 2.16 million hours on Twitch, having streamed for over 1,900 hours. Most of his recent content consists of Just Chatting streams and Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay.