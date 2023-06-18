5 streamers who have gotten permanently banned from YouTube

In the ever-evolving landscape of online content creation, YouTube has been a dominant force, propelling streamers to fame and fortune. Arguably the biggest online video-sharing platform in the English-speaking world, YouTube has been a launching pad for countless content creators to gain recognition and build vast audiences. For a select few aspiring content creators, their journey on YouTube ended abruptly when they faced permanent bans from the platform.

From violations of community guidelines to controversial statements and actions, this article delves into the events, controversies, and actions that led to the short-lived careers of five YouTubers experiencing the significant consequence of being permanently banned from the platform.

In an era where online influence holds immense power, understanding the circumstances that led to these permanent bans becomes essential in shaping the discourse on responsible content creation and platform governance.

Sneako and four other streamers who were perma-banned from YouTube

1) LeafyIsHere

No list of banned YouTube content creators and streamers can ever be complete without including Calvin "LeafyIsHere." Calvin initially started out as a YouTuber, solely focusing on gameplay commentaries. However, taken aback by the slow growth, he switched up his content by adopting a confrontational and often divisive style, resonating with a substantial audience.

Calvin's direct and unfiltered critiques and his knack for stirring up drama propelled him to prominence within the YouTube community. As you can imagine, contentious content, such as targeting other YouTubers and streamers, is often accompanied by controversies, intense backlash, and heated debates within the streaming community.

Following several allegations of cyberbullying, YouTube was forced to permanently ban Leafy from the platform, which proved to be a turning point for the former comedian. Despite his ban highlighting the consequences of crossing ethical boundaries and engaging in online harassment, Leafy continues to create the same type of content on Rumble that got him banned from YouTube.

2) Mellstroy

Andrey Burim, known popularly as Mellstroy, is a prominent Russian 'trash' streamer recognized for his 'entertaining' live broadcasts. Trash streamers are a popular phenomenon in Russia, and it features aspiring content creators doing dangerous and bizarre things on stream to become famous quickly. Mellstroy was one of the most popular Russian-speaking YouTubers on the platform and had amassed over 32.5 million views on his channel, МЭЛСТРОЙ СТРИМЫ.

However, during one of his regular 'trash' streams, Andrey brutalized the model Alena Efremova by ramming her face into a table multiple times, leaving her with a bloody mouth before grabbing her by the neck and forcefully pushing her away.

Unsurprisingly, in a clear violation of YouTube's community guidelines, Andrey forced the platform's hand in perma-banning him.

3) Raul Zito TV

Next up on this list is a disgraced Brazilian YouTuber and Fortnite content creator, Raulino de Oliveira Maciel, a.k.a. RaulZito. Before being accused of committing child s*xual assault, Raul was a popular Fortnite streamer within the Portuguese-speaking parts of YouTube and Twitch. However, in July 2021, Insider and G1 reported that the Brazilian police had arrested Raul on the charges of the assault of two children, aged 10 and 14, by exploiting his influence and status as a streamer to gain access to the victims.

Raul would entice young victims who were child actors in the theater, film, and TV industries by promising them gaming and television opportunities. Following this news breaking out, Raul was subsequently perma-banned from both YouTube and Twitch.

4) Playmate Tessi

Mya "PlaymateTessi" used to be a relatively small-time Twitch streamer and YouTuber for a considerable part of her career as a content creator, that was until she decided to mock a cancer patient and get disowned by her own father in the process in early 2021.

"You're such a loser. Your wig is even falling off. What is it even like having cancer."

Despite being at the center of a lot of backlash on social media, Mya only decided to look at the positives from the incident, that is, the increased fame and viewership, albeit due to less-than-honorable reasons. Less than a month later, Tessi would be making headlines again for all the wrong reasons, this time flipping her sleeping cat, causing it to fall to the ground.

Due to two major controversies in less than 31 days, YouTube ultimately decided to permanently ban the contentious attention-seeking streamer based on her heinous acts and behavior.

5) Sneako

Wrapping up this list of permanently banned streamers and YouTubers is arguably one of YouTube's biggest names, Nicolas "Sneako." Nico emerged as a contentious and influential figure in the online community, initially making a name thanks to his content that was, for the lack of a better word, provocative.

With his tendency to address contentious subjects like "woke" culture, feminism, and societal issues, Sneako's unfiltered approach has sparked impassioned discussions and drawn both support and criticism during his nine-year career as a YouTuber. As you may imagine, considering the dubious nature of his content, Sneako's journey has been fraught with controversy, largely stemming from his associations with polarizing individuals and his engagement with sensitive subjects.

While some applaud his candidness and willingness to tackle contentious subjects, others argue that his content propagates harmful ideologies and perpetuates division. One such entity that felt Sneako's content did more harm than good was YouTube, resulting in Sneako getting both his YouTube channels perma-banned and his eventual departure for Rumble's new promised grounds.

