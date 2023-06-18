10 Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 myths, busted

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is off to a very strong start. Although it's been a little over a week since the new season has gone live, players are already coming up with all sorts of crazy ideas to try out in the game. Given that it has multiple elements with unique interactions, a plethora of myths keep coming up every now and then.

While most of the myths spotted in Fortnite are true, some of them turn out to be false. With that said, here are the top 10 myths in Chapter 4 Season 3, which are not true.

Jumping over Kinetic Boomerangs and nine other myths in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 that are not true

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has a lot of unique elements. From wasps to kinetic boomerangs to the new Cyber cannon, developers have made a lot of additions to the game in the new season. That said, here are some common misconceptions revolving around these new elements.

1) A charged shot from Cyber cannon does more damage than uncharged shot

Although this may appear logical, a charged shot from the Cyber cannon and an uncharged shot from the Cyber cannon do the same damage. It's currently unclear if this is a bug, but when tested against a wall, both shots did the same amount of damage. If it's a bug, the developers should issue a fix sometime soon. Otherwise, you shouldn't be charging the Cyber cannon before taking a shot.

2) The Raptor is the fastest animal in the game

Epic Games introduced rideable animals back in Chapter 2 Season 6. This feature has been vaulted and unvaulted several times since then. Fast forward to Chapter 4 Season 3, you can tame and ride a Raptor, a Boar, and a Wolf. While the Raptor is commonly believed to be the fastest animal in the game, that isn't the case. The Boar is the fastest of the three.

3) Shell slide gives you max ammo

Epic Games introduced a new mechanic known as Reality Augments at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4. One such augment is Shell Slide, which generates Shotgun Shells upon activation. It was popularly believed that if you managed to slide for a really long distance, you would receive max ammo, but that isn't the case. The ammo regeneration rate is fairly slow, so no matter how long you slide, you won't get max ammo.

4) You can send a teammate in a vehicle flying by shooting them with Cyber cannon

The Cyber cannon is a powerful weapon in Fortnite. It can obliterate almost anything that stands in its way. Given the power, you should technically be able to send your teammate flying if they're in a vehicle by shooting at it. However, that does not happen. The vehicle will take a lot of damage, but your teammate won't get propelled into the air.

5) You can eliminate your teammate with a Bomb Flower

The Bomb Flower, also known as the Pod Plant, is a wonderful addition to the game. With this flower, you can create unique ambushes for the enemy. However, you cannot use it to eliminate your teammate.

Now, many people love trolling their teammates, but with this flower's power, players could use it to bully their teammates. So it's good that you cannot eliminate your teammate with this Bomb Flower.

6) You can knock off someone from their glider by using Cyber cannon in Fortnite

Yes, the Cyber cannon is capable of accomplishing some wonderful feats. While you can use it to knock off someone from a zipline, you cannot use it to knock off a player from their glider. That would make this weapon too overpowered and ruin the gunplay balance to a certain extent. This applies to both your enemies and teammates alike.

7) You can jump over a Kinetic Boomerang

The Kinetic Boomerang is one of the latest weapons in Fortnite. It has no ammo, but you can only carry a specific amount at any given point. Now, if there's one coming at you, you can choose to step out of the way, but you cannot jump over it.

No matter how quick your reflexes are, there's some kind of a forcefield around this weapon. So even if you jump over it, you will end up taking damage.

8) You can send a Reboot Card flying with a Cyber cannon

In team modes in Fortnite, whenever a team member is eliminated, they leave behind a Reboot Card. The player can be revived if another teammate can collect this card and place it in one of the many Reboot Vans on the island.

While you can knock off this Reboot Card with a few Mythic weapons in the game, you cannot do so with the Cyber cannon.

9) Mud stops fall damage

The mud in Fortnite is very versatile. Not only does it scare away wasps, it also prevents your outline from showing up under a thermal scope. However, that's where its defensive capabilities end. It won't save you from fall damage. So if you plan on diving into the mud from a considerable height, make sure you have a teammate around to revive you.

10) Raptors can grind on vines

In the previous season, you could grind on pipes. The latest season incorporates the same feature for vines. Considering the mechanic was brand new, many players assumed it would be possible to grind on a vine with a Raptor.

However, that's not how this feature works. You can climb onto a vine and even sprint on it while riding a Raptor, but you won't be able to grind on it.

