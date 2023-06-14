How to ride a Raptor in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

You can finally ride Raptors in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. First introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6: Primal, these prehistoric beasts roamed around the island aggressively. Although it was always teased that one day players would be able to ride these Raptors, it couldn't be made possible until now.

It seems appropriate that Epic Games made it possible to ride Raptors in a season named WILDS. In fact, you can even nurture Raptor eggs to make them hatch and have their own dinosaur pet. Clearly, knowing how to ride a Raptor in the new season would make the game a lot more for players and also reward them in turn.

Step-by-step guide to riding a Raptor in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Players are in for a WILD ride as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has finally dropped. The new season includes all-round changes, including a brand-new Battle Pass, new weapons, map POIs, and so much more. A quick look at the official trailers would reveal everything new this season.

One of the biggest highlights of the trailers was players riding Raptors around the island. Taming and riding these beasts will also feature in upcoming Daily Quests, and players can earn massive amounts of XP if they know how to do so.

1) Find a Raptor or Raptor Eggs

Find Raptor eggs in the Jungle Biome (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jungle Biome is the latest addition to Epic's Battle Royale game, and this is exactly where you can find Raptors in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The areas around Shady Stilts, Creeky Compound, and Rumble Ruins comprise the Jungle biome.

You might stumble across eggs you can hatch or Raptors randomly running around, ready to be tamed. However, Raptors are naturally aggressive animals, just like Boars and Wolves, and you will have to be careful around these beasts.

2) Tame the Raptors to ride them

Jump on Raptors to tame and ride them (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Hatching Raptor eggs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is effortless. You have to press and hold the interact button on your PC/Console. Once Raptors hatch out of the eggs, they will automatically be tamed. Players can simply hop on them and ride them around the island.

Taming wild Raptors in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is a little more difficult. If you go too close to one, it will start attacking you, and you might lose a lot of HP. Therefore, it would be ideal to sneak up on a wild Raptor and then hop onto it in order to tame it.

3) Go WILD riding Raptors in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Riding a Raptor in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via DinoManVP/Twitter)

Raptors might just be the most interesting mode of transport in the ongoing season. You can use weapons and attack enemy players while riding a Raptor. Moreover, the Raptors are exceptionally fast when sprinting, and players can use their stamina to rotate faster or run away from difficult fights.

Finally, Raptors in Chapter 4 Season 3 can also leap great distances. This clearly means they can do everything bikes and cars can't. On top of everything, players can also earn XP from Milestones and by completing Daily Challenges by riding these magnificent beasts.

Poll : 0 votes