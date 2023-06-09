How to travel distance while grinding in Fortnite

Epic Games introduced the grinding mechanic back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and it has been reprised in Season 3 as well. This mobility feature helps players travel distances pretty quickly. Further, it's rather hard to land a shot on them since they're constantly on the move when using it, which makes it a good defensive maneuver.

Epic Games has been working on these mechanics for a while now. Ever since the developer introduced the No Build mode, it has been focusing a lot on these additional mobility mechanics. Having said that, here's how players can travel distance while grinding in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Where to easily travel distance while grinding in Fortnite

Given that the new season just went live, Epic Games has added a few quests, before the main barrage goes live in the game. That said, to successfully travel a certain amount of distance while grinding, you will have to locate rails or thick tree branches that allow you do execute this mechanic.

For now, to do this, you will have to make your way to the jungles between Rumble Ruins and Creepy Compound. You will notice that there are thick branches going from one stone structure to another in this area. When you approach these branches, you will be given the option to grind. All you need to do is interact with them by pressing the respective keybind.

When you do that, your character will automatically start grinding on these branches. The first stage of this challenge requires you to cover around 500m (in-game distance) while grinding, so it shouldn't take you more than a few seconds to complete it. Once you've successfully done so, you will receive a notification that will say that you have completed the challenge, and will reward you with 20,000 XP.

Other than this, there are some basic challenges that you can complete to get a head start on the new season in Fortnite. All the XP that you earn in the game counts towards levels. For every level you earn, you receive Battle Stars. You can then use these Battle Stars to unlock cosmetics from the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

In case you want to get your hands on the "This is Fine" emote, you will have to reach level 26 first. Not only that, the emote can be found on Page 5 of the Battle Pass, so you will have to unlock the cosmetics on the previous pages first before you can acces the emote.

For this Battle Pass, the Optimus Prime skin is the final reward. To get this cosmetic, you will have to make your way to level 100, and then use Battle Stars to unlock it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

