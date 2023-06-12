Secret Fortnite quest grants bonus XP in Chapter 4 Season 3

Many Fortnite quests are currently available in Fortnite Battle Royale. Besides daily and weekly quests, Epic Games has released the Transformers questline and a new seasonal storyline called Snapshots. However, there is also a secret Fortnite quest that can be completed for 20,000 XP. This quest cannot be seen in the quest log and can only be triggered by going to the jungle biome.

At the moment, no one knows why Epic hasn't included this quest in the log. However, it appears that the development team has decided to keep some parts of the new season mysterious, which is very interesting.

This article will explain everything you need to know about the secret quest in Chapter 4, Season 3, and how you can complete it.

The secret Fortnite quest can be found in the new biome

The secret Fortnite quest is located in the jungle biome (Image via Epic Games)

The new season of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought many new quests. These quests grant a lot of XP, allowing players to level up quickly and unlock fancy new skins in the Battle Pass.

However, one quest has been excluded from the quest log, and you need to find it alone. To do this, please follow these steps:

1) Go to the Apparatus

You need to visit the new landmark in the jungle biome (Image via Epic Games)

The Apparatus is a new landmark found in the jungle biome. This temple is located east of Rumble Ruins, and you must visit it to trigger the secret Fortnite quest.

Since this location is quite popular, keep an eye out for enemies.

2) Interact with the prism

To trigger the quest, interact with the prism at the temple (Image via Epic Games)

To trigger the hidden quest, you must find the temple entrance and collect the prism. The prism is located on the temple's ground floor, and you need to interact with it to trigger the quest.

Once you do this, you will get a new task that is extremely easy to complete.

3) Talk to the NPC

To complete the secret Fortnite quest, talk to the NPC (Image via Epic Games)

The final step of the quest requires you to talk to Trace, a new NPC in Chapter 4, Season 3. The NPC can be found at the top of the temple, and you can reach him in just a couple of seconds.

Once you talk to him, select the only dialogue option that appears on your screen, and the quest will be completed.

