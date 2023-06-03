Fortnite: How to get Supercharged XP and complete your Battle Pass tiers quickly

Supercharged XP is a very important mechanic in Fortnite Battle Royale. This is a mechanic that drastically increases the amount of experience points players get for performing in-game actions, such as opening chests and getting eliminations. However, this mechanic doesn't apply to challenges, as they are not affected by any XP modifiers.

Leveling up with this mechanic is sometimes 10 times faster than with no XP boost. Several players combine this perk with Fortnite bot lobbies to complete their Battle Pass very quickly.

This article will explain everything you need to know about Fortnite's XP boost. You will learn how to get Supercharged XP and how you can use it to your benefit. If you're behind on your Battle Pass progress, the following section will help you level up quickly by the end of this season.

Activating Supercharged XP is very easy in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Getting an XP boost is very easy in the current season of Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

To get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, all you need to do is log into this game every day. Epic Games recently activated this XP boost for all players, allowing them to level up quickly. In a post made on Twitter, the developers had this to say about that perk:

"Jump in now to earn a boost of Supercharged XP each day and finish the season and the Battle Pass strong!" Epic Games posted on Twitter.

The XP boost is available every single day and is essential to leveling up rapidly. Considering that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 starts on June 9, you have less than a week to complete the Battle Pass and unlock all of its rewards.

Completing the Battle Pass is very easy with the XP boost (Image via Epic Games)

Each in-game action grants a lot more experience points while Supercharged XP is activated. For example, opening a single chest can grant more than 1,000 XP with the boost enabled, while it only grants 100 XP without it.

This perk can be combined with Fortnite bot lobbies. By doing so, you can get at least 20 eliminations every single game and level up quickly before this season ends.

The XP boost affects many actions, including eliminations (Image via Epic Games)

It's important to note that Supercharged XP is only available for a limited time. In general, it is granted to inactive players to help them catch up with the Battle Pass.

However, Epic Games activates this perk for everyone from time to time, allowing them to level up fast and unlock all the Battle Pass rewards before they expire. The current boost will last until June 9, which marks the end of the season.

