When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end? Release details and everything we know

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is just around the corner. The season was originally supposed to be released on Sunday, June 4, but Epic Games postponed it for a later date. If everything goes according to plan, it will come out on Friday, June 9. Despite the new season not being out, many players are already wondering when it will end. Considering that every season of Fortnite lasts for approximately three months, we expect the season to end in September 2023.

There is even a leak that reveals September 2 as the ending date of the Fortnite season, although that is subject to change. Epic Games frequently changes the release dates of new seasons, which is why it's hard to tell when exactly Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will end.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will likely end in September and will slowly introduce players to Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be the second-to-last season in the chapter (Image via Epic Games)

Many players wonder when the Fortnite season will end due to the leak, which claims it will be the second-to-last season in the current chapter. Fortnite Chapter 5 should start by the end of the year.

It appears that Epic Games is planning on releasing a new chapter every year, which is why Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 should slowly introduce players to a chapter-ending event.

Caveman Gamer @CavemanGamer99 Fortnite Chapter 5 is set to launch on November 30, 2023 Mark your calendars!Fortnite Chapter 5 is set to launch on November 30, 2023 Mark your calendars! 📅 Fortnite Chapter 5 is set to launch on November 30, 2023

Most seasons last for three months, and considering that the next one will be released on June 9, it'll likely end in early or mid-September.

Epic Games has confirmed the release date of Chapter 4 Season 3. As soon as the season drops, we'll also find out when it ends. The ending date will be displayed on the Battle Pass page.

That said, it's important to note that ending dates are not set in stone. Epic has changed them numerous times, and the next season likely won't be an exception.

Many players already want to know when the Fortnite season ends (Image via Epic Games)

There have already been numerous leaks concerning the future content, including the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Unfortunately, Epic will not release a live event to introduce players to the new season.

The Fortnite developer hasn't yet released the exact release time of the next season. However, considering that most updates are released at 4 am EST, the upcoming one shouldn't be too different.

