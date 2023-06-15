Fortnite: How to damage an opponent with a Pod Plant

One of the most unique features of Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3 is the jungle biome. It features ruined temples, dense jungles, and some rather odd flora. While in the past, flora could be harvested to use in-game, this time around, they can also be used to inflict damage. Two Pod Plants, Bomb Flowers and Stink Flowers have changed the manner in which jungle warfare works.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 2 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to damage an opponent with a Pod Plant. Given that this task is very demanding, upon completion, players will earn a Level-Up Token and gain one Seasonal Level.

Step-by-step guide on how to damage an opponent with a Pod Plant in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land in the vicinity of the jungle biome, lure opponents next to Pod Plant, and lastly, shoot it to make it explode.

1) Land in the jungle biome

Try to be the first to land in the desired Landmark or POI (Image via Twitter/TropicWinter753)

To start off this challenge, the first step will be to land in the jungle biome and secure decent loot. Given that all three POIs (Rumble Ruins, Creeky Compound, and Shady Stilts) are often hot-drop locations, a lot of care will have to be taken while venturing through the thick foliage.

2) Lay an ambush

Once on the ground and having secured loot, try to find a hiding spot from which to ambush opponents. Keep in mind that you will need a long-range weapon for this task. The Thermal DMR or Heavy Sniper Rifle should suffice. Get into an ambush position and wait for an opponent to wander close to a Pod Plant. Fire a few shots to draw them into the area if needed.

3) Shoot it to cause it to explode and deal damage to unsuspecting targets

When a target comes into range, aim-down sight and shoot the Pod Plant to cause it to explode. Keep in mind, the opponent need only be damaged and not knocked down/eliminated for the challenge to be completed. Even a small amount of damage will suffice.

Which is the best Pod Plant in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Location of all Pod Plants in Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Depending on the situation at hand, both Pod Plants will come in handy if used correctly. The Bomb Flowers create an explosion and deal damage in an AOE radius, while the Stink Flowers emit a toxic gas that deals damage to hit-points.

If the goal is to deal damage to opponents and confuse them, Stink Flowers will be the best option. That said, it all depends on what is available in close proximity to the target.

