Where to find the Mythic Cybertron Cannon in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is out and it has brought a lot of new content. Epic Games released several fresh weapons to the video game, including a new Mythic item inspired by Transformers. It is similar to the Chug Cannon, but instead of healing, it fires quick projectiles that deal 110 damage. Additionally, the weapon's spawn rate is quite low.

The official name of the Transformers Mythic gun is the Cybertron Cannon. The powerful weapon can be used to both eliminate players and destroy structures. Furthermore, you will have to acquire it in different matches for a challenge.

Considering how powerful the Cybertron Cannon is, it's no surprise that Epic Games limited its availability. This article will explain how to obtain the new Mythic weapon in Fortnite, as well as some other details about it.

Fortnite's Cybertron Cannon is inspired by Transformers

The Cybertron Cannon was first revealed during the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer at the Summer Game Fest. The weapon was seen being held by Fishstick, a popular Fortnite character.

As soon as it was shown in the video, many players correctly predicted that it would be a Mythic offering. However, many believed that it would be obtained by taking down a boss, which isn't the case.

The new Mythic weapon can be obtained from floor loot and chests. However, its spawn rate is very low, which makes it very difficult to obtain.

"There’s going wild, then there’s having a blast. Take up a Cybertron Cannon on the Island to launch a powerful, quick, and explosive projectile," Epic Games wrote regarding the new weapon.

Interestingly, the Mythic version of the FlapJack Rifle is a boss loot instead. Wildcard can still be found on the island and he drops a Vault keycard that can be used to access Vaults with high-quality loot.

The Cybertron Cannon is one of the five new weapons that were added with the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale. Considering that we're in the early stages of the season, there is a good chance that Epic Games will adjust the gun's stats by the end of the week.

So far, it is quite rare, which is why many players haven't had a chance to use it. It will be interesting to see the community's reaction after a couple of days.

