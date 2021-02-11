LS will be joining the League of Legends LEC analyst desk for week 4

There is some exciting news for European League of Legends fans ahead of the week 4 LEC matches, as Nick "LS" De Cesare will be joining the casting team on the analyst desk.

The former LCK caster-turned-content creator for the T1 League of Legends roster is known for his accurate analytical takes on the MOBA.

He has often talked about off-meta, yet overpowered build paths and champion picks that professional players were influenced by and have implemented on the competitive stage.

However, LS' genius doesn’t exactly come without a bit of a hiccup as he is, by far, one of the most controversial figures in the League of Legends esports scene.

2019 wasn’t exactly a good year for the caster/analyst as he had to face a lot of prejudice and harassment when rumors surfaced that we might be joining T1 as their new coach.

The amount of criticism that he got from the Korean League of Legends community was quite staggering. It led him to deactivate each of his social media handles and then later join T1 as just a content creator.

Look to my coming on Week 4 on the First Day, at 5:30pm CET look to the east, towards Korea. @LEC pic.twitter.com/IQi5X7QHFt — LS (@LSXYZ9) February 10, 2021

Having said that, the recent controversies surrounding him don’t overshadow his analytical expertise when it comes to League of Legends. His participation in week 4 of the LEC is still very exciting for fans of the European league.

LS to join the League of Legends LEC analyst desk

So excited to have @LSXYZ9 joining the analyst desk all weekend long! #LEC #LCK crossover you never thought possible, it's happening. https://t.co/qUTXLbCKll — Trevor Henry (@Quickshot) February 10, 2021

League of Legends LEC caster Trevor “Quickshot” Henry confirmed in a follow-up tweet that LS will actually be joining the analyst desk for week 4.

LS will be analyzing the following games:

League of Legends LEC Week 4 Day 1

Schalke 04 vs Astralis

Vitality vs Excel

Misfits vs G2 Esports

MAD Lions vs Rogue

Fnatic vs SK Gaming

League of Legends LEC Week 4 Day 2