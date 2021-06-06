Ludo King vs Ludo Club: Which game is better in 2021?

When it comes to Android E-board games, Ludo King and Ludo Club – Fun Dice Game are two popular titles. Both the titles have similar gameplays, but some players tend to prefer one over the other.

This article provides more insight regarding the two games so that players can make an informed decision.

Is Ludo King better than Ludo Club?

In terms of popularity, Ludo King is far superior to Ludo Club. While the former has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the latter has over 100 million downloads.

Ludo King is better when it comes to device compatibility as its file size is 51 MB, and it requires Android 4.4 and above. On the other hand, the download size of Ludo Club is 72 MB, and the Android version varies from device to device.

Ludo King is diverse compared to Ludo Club. The game has nine themes that players can choose from. It also has a voice chat feature and comes with an XP and a level-up system. The game also supports Local Multiplayer mode, where players can add up to six players.

Players need to send invites to their friends via Facebook or WhatsApp in the case of Ludo Club. The game supports offline gameplay where players can play against AI (Artificial Intelligence). Players can also win free coins via Lucky Dice and Daily Bonus features.

In the end, both the titles are Ludo games. If players want to have fun with their friends online, they can choose either one of them. Both games have mixed reviews on the Google Play Store. Ludo King has a rating of 4.2 stars, whereas Ludo Club has a rating of 4.3 stars.

Click here to download Ludo King.

Click here to download Ludo Club.

