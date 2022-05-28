"Save ur money"- Ludwig announces change in sub prices for his YouTube channel

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming star and Streamer of the Year, Ludwig announced massive changes to his YouTube channel's sub-prices. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ludwig Anders Ahlgren announced that from now onwards, he has changed his sub-price to $0.99 per month and $4.99/month for the gift tier.

As fans might already know, the YouTube membership feature isn't available on all the channels. To gain access to this exclusive feature, the channel must be on a YouTube partner program with over 30,000 subscribers and zero policy strikes. Moreover, this feature is also limited to a specific region and must be manually turned on by the owner of the channel.

Something worth noting here is that this is an optional feature, so not every content creator out there has to turn on their YouTube membership program.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about YouTube membership and how it works.

Fans rejoice as Ludwig makes massive changes in sub prices for his official YouTube channel

Since the grand announcement came to the limelight, several fans and viewers have been chiming in to show their support and appreciation. It goes without saying, but the news has already reached all corners of the gaming community and has started to create a lot of buzz and excitement among fans.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren IF U DIDNT KNOW I CHANGED MY SUB PRICE TO $1



I HAVE TO KEEP THE $5 FOR GIFTED BUT WHY SPEND MORE $$$ FOR THE SAME THING??



SAVE UR MONEY AND THANKS 4 WATCHING IF U DIDNT KNOW I CHANGED MY SUB PRICE TO $1 I HAVE TO KEEP THE $5 FOR GIFTED BUT WHY SPEND MORE $$$ FOR THE SAME THING??SAVE UR MONEY AND THANKS 4 WATCHING https://t.co/jQqnIq648T

Fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation towards the new charges. Well, it's safe to say that Ludwig has won millions of hearts with his recent tweet. At the time of writing, the tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 22,147 likes within a couple of hours.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the fans' reaction to Ludwig's recent tweet wherein he changed his YouTube sub price.

Peter Park @peterparkTV @LudwigAhgren Thank you Ludwig! I’ve been inspired to increase my sub price to $10!!! @LudwigAhgren Thank you Ludwig! I’ve been inspired to increase my sub price to $10!!!

Nikolarn @Nikolarn @LudwigAhgren Me patiently waiting for Twitch to allow me to set my own sub price and also me knowing it'll never happen... @LudwigAhgren Me patiently waiting for Twitch to allow me to set my own sub price and also me knowing it'll never happen...

Swooptick @swooptick @LudwigAhgren I hope Twitch let's us change our Sub prices to make them lower, maybe remove ads and freely let us have access to follower only emotes then I'll be happy. @LudwigAhgren I hope Twitch let's us change our Sub prices to make them lower, maybe remove ads and freely let us have access to follower only emotes then I'll be happy.

m @ghostingws @LudwigAhgren nah the $5 tier is more of a flex @LudwigAhgren nah the $5 tier is more of a flex

Kreshnik @Kreshr_ @LudwigAhgren cant wait to see the other content creators that claimed to not have changed platform for just the money do this aswell @LudwigAhgren cant wait to see the other content creators that claimed to not have changed platform for just the money do this aswell

Brian Bru @BrianBru7 @LudwigAhgren Never really watched you other than that time you had a Rust skin drop but this is top tier awesome of you to do this for your community. @LudwigAhgren Never really watched you other than that time you had a Rust skin drop but this is top tier awesome of you to do this for your community. 👏

How does YouTube channel membership work?

To put it simply, YouTube membership or sub-prices are a way for fans to support their favorite content creators on the platform. Rewards and benefits of paying the membership fee vary from channel to channel, but two of the most common benefits are loyalty badges and exclusive emojis.

Speaking of loyalty badges, these small badges and images appear next to the viewer's username while participating in a livestream chat or even the comment section of a YouTube video. It's simply a way to stand out from the crowd and get recognised by the content creator himself.

Now, for exclusive emojis, some YouTube channels offer special emojis that fans can make use of. Like loyalty badges, these are also special artworks that can't be found anywhere else and include faces, phrases or even logos. These are the same as Twitch emojis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul