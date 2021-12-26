"I'll see what I can do": Ludwig spends $69,000 on Christmas gifts for Twitter followers

Ludwig Ahgren joins the long list of livestreamers that embodied the spirit of giving this Christmas, gifting tons of presents to his followers.

The YouTube Gaming creator tweeted asking his fans to reply with their respective Amazon wishlists. Ahgren then began ticking off several items on each person's wishlist, reportedly spending around $69,000 in total from the gifting session.

Ludwig gives away free tickets to a Cowboys vs. Washington NFL game

Ludwig Ahgren has made it a tradition to leave his followers with special presents around Christmas time (such as his Christmas song release last year). However, this year, the gifts he left were much more personal.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



I know it's not the easiest time for everyone and I got a couple hours to kill before dinner so…



Reply with #mogulchristmas and link your amazon wishlists and I'll see what I can do <3 merry christmas !!

The Mogul Money host tweeted, asking people to use the hashtag "#mogulchristmas" and reply with their respective Amazon wishlists. He then responded to random people, notifying them that he had gifted them something.

As generous as that may be, he didn't choose to stop there. Ludwig then offered suite tickets to see the Cowboys vs Washington football game in Dallas.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren ANY LUDBUDS close to Dallas, Texas I have suite tickets for the Cowboys vs Washington game TOMORROW



Reply to this and let me know how many family members you want to bring and I'll hook you up !

The creator assumedly gave them to the two people he responded to - one who wished to take six people and another who wanted to surprise their uncle and mother, superfans of the Cowboys.

Throughout the night, Ludwig gifted a keyboard and graphics card to a streamer, a work PC for someone's mother, a jacket, a bidet and One Piece figurine, and a 30-series graphics card, among many other things.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno @LudwigAhgren can i get that bidet i won like a month ago @LudwigAhgren can i get that bidet i won like a month ago

connor @ConnorEatsPants @Sykkuno @LudwigAhgren after he gets the bidet can i have my 5k @Sykkuno @LudwigAhgren after he gets the bidet can i have my 5k

Several of Ludwig's friends responded with demands made in jest, such as Thomas "Sykkuno" and Connor "ConnorEatsPants," who requested that he give them the prizes they won from their time on his gameshow, Mogul Money.

Ludwig performed the same act of generosity in 2020, inspired by Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren santawig is here to spread christmas cheer



I know everyone has had a tough time this year so link your amazon wish list and let me buy you something!



<3

Many other content creators have also stepped up their own ways of giving back to their community, embodying the spirit of gift-giving.

OfflineTV held a Charity Valorant invitational, raising $18,000, while OTK's Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell is currently holding a subathon whose entire proceeds will be donated to kids in hospitals.

AustinShow gave away money through Twitter to several lucky followers, and Russel raised $10,000 to gift kids in his local community.

Edited by Srijan Sen