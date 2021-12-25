"Doubled our goal": Twitch streamer Russel raises over $10,000 to fund presents for kids in Austin, Texas

Popular Twitch streamer and comedian Russel took to Twitter to announce that he had raised over $10,000 for children in Austin, Texas to receive presents during this festive season.
Streamers, regardless of the platform, partake in charity events to raise money for children living in straitened circumstances. This is one of the many ways of giving back to the community, especially during the festive season.
Russel had announced his desire to raise money for children around Austin to get presents the day before. He announced a charity stream to achieve the goal and also stated that Alinity was going to help him with makeup for the respective stream.
The Twitch streamer raised $700 soon after he made the announcement. However, Russel shared the news of having collected a whopping $10,000 a few hours back. He shared a rather emotional message with the community, stating how he was a kid in the "exact same circumstances," one who couldn't afford presents.
The Twitch streamer thanked everyone for their sincerest contributions.
Twitch streamers Pokimane, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and YouTube's Valkyrae raise $18,000 during Charity Valorant Invitational
OfflineTV's two-day Valorant Holiday Charity Invitational was a huge success, with the popular streaming service raising a total of $18,000 for charity.
Many of the organization's top streamers attended, including Twitch's Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno. Stars such as Valkyrae, Ryan Higa, and others also attended the two-day event, which was filled with amusing moments and tremendous plays.
After a bitter struggle amongst the teams, Team Scarra came out on top, followed by Team Lillypichu, Team Poki, Team Jojo, and Team Toast.
With well-known characters like Valkyrae and Peter Park, Team Scarra had a perfect run. Team Lilypichu and Team Poki concluded with respectable records of 3-2 and 2-2, respectively, but Team Jojo and Team Toast were losers with records of 1-3 and 0-4.
After the arduous games against the other teams, Valkyrae, Scarra, and Peter Park basked in their victory.
Fans will recollect the numerous Among Us and Valorant games from the past. They can all agree, though, that this charity event was one of the greatest so far. Pokimane begging Sykkuno to slap her is just one of many hilarious moments during the Valorous Holiday Charity Invitational.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Furthermore, some of the streamers have stepped up to the plate with some spectacular plays. The Charity Invitational had it all, from incredible clutches to insane kills, and it certainly lived up to its billing.