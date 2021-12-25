"Doubled our goal": Twitch streamer Russel raises over $10,000 to fund presents for kids in Austin, Texas

Popular Twitch streamer and comedian Russel took to Twitter to announce that he had raised over $10,000 for children in Austin, Texas to receive presents during this festive season.

RUSSEL 🎄 @TwitchRussel Charity stream TODAY @ 2PM for partnerships for children trying to raise money for kids in Austin to get presents for Christmas



Alinity doing my make up



Eating Carolina reaper



Streamers, regardless of the platform, partake in charity events to raise money for children living in straitened circumstances. This is one of the many ways of giving back to the community, especially during the festive season.

Russel had announced his desire to raise money for children around Austin to get presents the day before. He announced a charity stream to achieve the goal and also stated that Alinity was going to help him with makeup for the respective stream.

RUSSEL 🎄 @TwitchRussel OMG OMG NO WAY



I could literally cry right now, I can't believe we did it but we DOUBLED our goal and raised $10056.71 for Children around Austin to get presents.



The Twitch streamer raised $700 soon after he made the announcement. However, Russel shared the news of having collected a whopping $10,000 a few hours back. He shared a rather emotional message with the community, stating how he was a kid in the "exact same circumstances," one who couldn't afford presents.

RUSSEL 🎄 @TwitchRussel This really does mean the world to me guys, from being a kid who was in the exact same circumstance in Pennsylvania who couldn't afford presents and people in our area raised money for me and other kids to get presents for the year, this means a lot.



The Twitch streamer thanked everyone for their sincerest contributions.

Twitch streamers Pokimane, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and YouTube's Valkyrae raise $18,000 during Charity Valorant Invitational

OfflineTV's two-day Valorant Holiday Charity Invitational was a huge success, with the popular streaming service raising a total of $18,000 for charity.

Many of the organization's top streamers attended, including Twitch's Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno. Stars such as Valkyrae, Ryan Higa, and others also attended the two-day event, which was filled with amusing moments and tremendous plays.

After a bitter struggle amongst the teams, Team Scarra came out on top, followed by Team Lillypichu, Team Poki, Team Jojo, and Team Toast.

OfflineTV @OfflineTV @h7une @peterparkTV @Valkyrae



With well-known characters like Valkyrae and Peter Park, Team Scarra had a perfect run. Team Lilypichu and Team Poki concluded with respectable records of 3-2 and 2-2, respectively, but Team Jojo and Team Toast were losers with records of 1-3 and 0-4.

After the arduous games against the other teams, Valkyrae, Scarra, and Peter Park basked in their victory.

Fans will recollect the numerous Among Us and Valorant games from the past. They can all agree, though, that this charity event was one of the greatest so far. Pokimane begging Sykkuno to slap her is just one of many hilarious moments during the Valorous Holiday Charity Invitational.

Furthermore, some of the streamers have stepped up to the plate with some spectacular plays. The Charity Invitational had it all, from incredible clutches to insane kills, and it certainly lived up to its billing.

