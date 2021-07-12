Ludwig struggles to explain QTCinderella why Amouranth dominates his search history

During a recent live stream, Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren struggled to explain to his girlfriend Blaire “QTCinderella” why Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa’s OnlyFans’ account came up in his search history.

As it turned out, Ludwig had initially mistakenly shown his search history to his viewers. His chat teased him that he had been caught, as Amouranth’s OnlyFans’ account was also part of the search history.

Ludwig’s girlfriend, QTCinderella, walked in to his room and wanted to know what his fans were teasing him about. Ludwig explained exactly why Amouranth’s OnlyFans link was part of his search history.

The streamer said that he was doing a YouTube video and just wanted to see whether “Linktree” allows porn links to be added. Ludwig knew that Amouranth had her OnlyFans added on Linktree, and he simply clicked on it to check how it was possible.

Ludwig explains why Amouranth’s OnlyFans came up on his search list to QTCinderella

As can be seen, Ludwig seemed frustrated by his Twitch chat, and was banging his head on the microphone when QTCinderella walked in. She immediately asked him why his chat was accusing him of being “caught in 4K.” Ludwig tried to explain the situation despite the fact that his girlfriend did not seem to believe his story:

“I just had one of my marbles show my search history, and I had Amouranth’s OnlyFans clicked.”

The streamer was aware of the fact that his explanation did not seem to add up, as QTCinderella commented that she “will not believe him,” and responded sarcastically:

“I accidently did it. My friend did it, it was Slime. I was drunk. I have seen the forms.”

However, Ludwig tried to explain the situation, once and for all:

“I was recording a YouTube video, and in the video when I got banned I said it was weird that it’s weird that having (the website) will get you banned when Ammo (Amouranth) and her Linktree has OnlyFans, and so I clicked on OnlyFans there. That’s it!”

QTCinderella did not appear to believe Ludwig, despite the streamer claiming repeatedly that he was not lying. Regardless, QTCinderella shook her head and said that she didn’t believe him.

