Lunar New Year Tracer Pack has been disabled from Call of Duty: Warzone after causing frequent game crashes

After players reported massive glitches and game crashes, Raven Software has recently disabled the "Year of the Tiger" Lunar New Year Tracer Pack from the Call of Duty: Warzone servers.

In a recent tweet, the developers acknowledged the issues that the bundle was creating for the shooter, and promised to deploy fixes as soon as they were able to locate what was causing the problem. Till then, the Tracker Pack will be disabled until “further notice.”

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We're aware of an issue causing Players to crash while using contents from Tracer Pack: Year of the Tiger.



This Store Bundle has been disabled in



trello.com/c/tqEkLHbm/356… We're aware of an issue causing Players to crash while using contents from Tracer Pack: Year of the Tiger.This Store Bundle has been disabled in #Warzone until further notice. ❗️We're aware of an issue causing Players to crash while using contents from Tracer Pack: Year of the Tiger.This Store Bundle has been disabled in #Warzone until further notice.trello.com/c/tqEkLHbm/356…

It’s currently unclear when Raven Software will be releasing the fix for the Lunar New Year bundle, as the Warzone Trello board is still showing that they are investigating the issue on all the platforms.

As the developers usually keep the board updated every time there is a new development with the game, it's expected that they will make the announcement on Twitter and update Trello if they do finalize on a fix.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Year of the Tiger Tracer celebrates the Lunar New Year

Raven Software @RavenSoftware We're continuing to investigate an issue causing BOCW Weapons to not unlock in



trello.com/c/JLv8Qkyt/355… We're continuing to investigate an issue causing BOCW Weapons to not unlock in #Warzone regardless of requirements met. ❗️ We're continuing to investigate an issue causing BOCW Weapons to not unlock in #Warzone regardless of requirements met.trello.com/c/JLv8Qkyt/355…

The 'Year of the Tiger Tracer' is Call of Duty: Warzone’s way of celebrating the Lunar New year and offering players some amazing content and cosmetics to get their hands on.

The Tiger STG-44 Blueprint is the highlight of this year's celebration, along with a few weapon charms that allowed fans to customize their loadouts in various ways.

Unfortunately, a good portion of the Warzone community started facing issues with the tracer Pack as it was causing severe game crashes and glitches in the game. With enemies going invisible when aiming down the sights, to cars flying away into mountains, the bundle made the shooter unplayable for many.

The 'Year of Tiger' bundle, purchasable for 1,000 CoD Points ($10), gifted players the Tiger Blueprint for the STG-44, giving it a unique and exciting look.

The pack also came with the following cosmetic attachments: ‘Tiger Dance’ watch, ‘True Stripes’ and ‘Arrival of Luck’ charms, along with the ‘Tiger’s Year’ and ‘Spring Festival’ calling cards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hopefully, Raven Software will be able to come up with a fix soon and reintroduce the bundle in the shooter.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha