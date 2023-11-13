M5 Pass in MLBB: Event schedule, rewards, and more

Moonton Games has announced the upcoming release of the M5 Pass in MLBB to celebrate the M5 World Championship with the community. This year’s battle pass for the biggest MLBB competition will arrive on November 20, 2023, with an event-exclusive skin. Some previously popular in-game items will also return briefly as rewards during this event.

Additionally, you can win a real-life hero figurine for completing all battle pass levels. Here is everything you need to know about the M5 Pass in MLBB.

How much is the M5 Pass in MLBB? Battle Pass price, rewards, and more

Expand Tweet

The M5 Pass in MLBB event will be live in the game from November 20 to December 31, 2023. There are two versions of the battle pass this season. The regular M5 Pass is available for 399 Diamonds, but you will need to spend 699 Diamonds to unlock the M5 Pass Plus with more bonus pass rewards.

Both the M5 Pass in MLBB brings event-exclusive Yu Zhong Dragon Shade skin. Here is a list of all the exclusive rewards up for grabs for you:

M5 Yu Zhong Prime Skin

Yu Zhong Sacred Statue

M5 Battle Effects

M5 Avatar Border

M5 Graffiti

M5 Exclusive Emotes

You can also win an exclusive Yu Zhong figurine for completing all 150 levels of the battle pass, which will be delivered to your doorstep. M5 coins, exclusive common action, and trial effects are some of the other things you can earn from the event.

Returning M3 Encore items and other skins

The M5 Pass in MLBB is bringing back the popular M3 Encore items. Find rewards like Roger’s PRIME Field Haunter and Phantom Ranger skins, Avatar Border, and others. Spend Diamonds, or use the M5 Coins to redeem these returning items.

M5 Support Chests and other rewards

Expand Tweet

You can level up the battle pass by completing different tasks, but you can accelerate the process with the help of the Support Chests. Pre-order the Support Chests from Event Hall from November 20 to November 23, 2023, for more bonuses. Spend diamonds to purchase these chests in bulk to complete the battle pass' levels quickly.

The battle pass also brings the Battle Night campaign back for two days. This campaign will be live in the game from December 30 to December 31, 2023, and you can win an event-exclusive skin chest for completing specified tasks. This is a chance to grab rewards from a range of Epic and PRIME skins.

The M5 World Championship will begin in Malaysia in the last week of November with the M5 Wild Card, when eight teams will fight against each other in their second attempt to secure their spots in the grandest stage of Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports scene.

Also, if you want to find the best-performing Assassin champions in the game, check out this article.