M8N's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank and more

M8N is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world. He plays in the Middle East region and often uploads gameplay footage on his YouTube channel.

M8N currently has 5.98 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

M8N's Free Fire ID and stats

M8N's Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N's lifetime stats

M8N has played 15282 squad matches and has triumphed in 1637 of them, making his win rate 10.71%. He has 44390 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

The YouTuber has also played 3136 duo games and has 805 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 25.66%. With 12266 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.26 in this mode.

M8N has played 1324 solo matches and has secured 227 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.14%. He has 4366 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.98.

Ranked stats

M8N's ranked stats

M8N has played 834 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 27 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 3.23%. He has accumulated 1822 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.26 in this mode.

The content creator has won 1 of the 31 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 3.22%. With a K/D ratio of 2.90, he has 87 frags in these matches.

M8N has also played 14 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 2 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. He has registered 51 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.25 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

M8N's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, M8N earns between $2.7k - $42.7k per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, his yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $32k - $512.6k.

M8N's YouTube channel and rank

The oldest video on M8N's YouTube channel was posted in April 2018. He currently has 186 videos on his channel, with over 349 million views combined.

As stated above, M8N has 5.98 million subscribers on YouTube. He occupies the 14th spot in the list of YouTubers with the most subscribers in Egypt.

M8N's social media handles

