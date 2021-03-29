Top 3 top-up websites to get Free Fire diamonds in OB26 version

Free Fire diamonds are used to buy exclusive items in the game. However, they are not available for free, and players have to spend real money to purchase them.

There are many ways through which Free Fire diamonds can be bought. One of them is the use of top-up websites such as Games Kharido, Codashop, and more.

This article lists the top 3 websites through which players can get diamonds in the Free Fire OB26 version.

Note: This list is not in any particular order.

Top-up websites that players can use to get Free Fire diamonds in OB26 version

#1 Games Kharido

There is a 100% bonus on the first purchase on Games Kharido (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is a popular top-up website among Indian players. It offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds using Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players must first visit the Games Kharido website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the "Free Fire" option and log in using either of the two available methods - Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Players must then select the mode of payment and the number of diamonds they need. After making a successful purchase, the diamonds will be added to their Free Fire account.

#2 Codashop

Several offers periodically run on Codashop (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is one of the most used top-up websites in the gaming community. In this website, players can directly top up diamonds using their Player ID.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds using Codashop:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Codashop website by clicking here.

Step 2: They can then click on the Free Fire option and enter their Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Players can choose the required recharge/top-up and payment method. Once the payment has been processed, diamonds will be added to the player's account.

#3 SEAGM

SEAGM is a popular website (Image via SEAGM)

SEAGM or Sea Gamer Mall is a website that is largely used to purchase digital goods.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds using SEAGM:

Step 1: Players must visit the Sea Gamer Mall website and tap on the Free Fire option for the respective region/country. Here is a link to the website.

Step 2: Next, they should enter their details, such as their name and Free Fire ID, in the text field and choose the top-up option.

Step 3: Players must then press the 'Buy Now' option. After clicking on the button, they should log in or create an account on SEAGM to complete the purchase.

