Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better stats in ranked Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, are two of the most notable and subscribed-to Free Fire content creators. Their popularity is sky-high amongst the Indian community.

At the time of writing, the former has around 22.3 million subscribers, while Amitbhai has over 9.25 million subscribers and is en route to the 10 million mark. This article looks at and compares their ranked stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has contented in 336 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 73, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.72%. He has notched 1439 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.47.

Total Gaming has won three of the seven duo games played, approximating a win rate of 42.85%. With a K/D ratio of 9.00, he has 36 frags.

The content creator has also participated in two solo matches but is yet to secure a win or a elimination.

Clash Squad - Ranked

In Clash Squad, the streamer has played 24 games and has emerged victorious in 18, resulting in a win rate of 75.00%. He has 123 kills with a KDA of about 3.12.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has featured in 154 squad matches and has 30 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 19.48%. He has racked up 492 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Desi Gamers has played 93 duo games and has come out on top on eight occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of about 8.60%. In the process, he has bagged 314 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.69.

The YouTuber has appeared in 51 solo games and has a win tally of 7, retaining a win ratio of 13.72%. With 186 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.23﻿.

Clash Squad - Ranked

The internet star has played ten Clash Squad games and has bettered his foes in seven, translating to a win rate of 70.00%. He has accumulated 46 kills and has a KDA of 3.87.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible ranked stats in Garena Free Fire. As Ajjubhai has played only a few games in the solo and duo modes, comparing these stats isn't possible. Coming to the squad mode, he is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate.

In Clash Squad - Ranked, Amitbhai has a greater KDA, while Ajjubhai has a superior win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

