Mac users will not have Fortnite: Save The World updates

The Epic Games vs. Apple saga intensifies as Fortnite officially drops a major bomb for Mac users. The tweet confirmed that after September 23, MacBook owners would no longer have access to Save The World. This doesn't come as a huge shock to the community as players on iOS devices have already faced the repercussions of the legal battle.

Epic and Apple are currently locked in a marketing war. This has seen numerous players being forced to quit the game. The Fortnite community is severely getting affected due to this war between corporations.

Mac owners won't be able to update Fortnite: Save The World anymore

Apple is preventing us from distributing games on Mac which ends our ability to develop Fortnite: Save the World for the platform. Beginning September 23, 2020, Save the World will no longer be playable on Mac.



Fortnite: Save The World is more of a campaign that sees the player face off against hoards of zombies. They are called Husks. They are found around the map in a state of slumber or they spawn from a vortex.

The Player vs. Environment campaign mode can be played with teammates of the AI itself. It focuses more on missions and objectives.

This is one of the most popular modes of the game that reminds players of the good old days of Fortnite. Stylistically, it enhances a player's capability and awareness in the game. However, the sad news for Mac owners is that it won't be available anymore.

Epic Games issues an official notice

According to a recent blog by Epic Games, Apple is not allowing any form of update distribution for Save The World. This cuts off Epic Games from helping with the bugs that might affect the gameplay with patch v14.20.

With this upsetting news, Epic Games also mentioned that a refund would be given for players who purchased any Save The World Packs or upgrades.

"We are issuing a refund for all players who purchased any Save the World Founder's or Starter Packs (including Upgrades) and played Save the World on macOS between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020. Additionally, any purchased V-Bucks spent on Llamas on macOS in this period will also be refunded. As of today, September 17, 2020, Save the World Starter Packs will no longer be available for purchase on macOS."

This refund would be available for anyone who made in-game transactions between September 17, 2019, to September 17, 2020.

What should players do while Epic and Apple are stuck in a legal battle?

Although Fortnite: Battle Royale is still available for Mac users, it won't be long before that disappears too. The scenario looks to be shaping up for a disappointing outcome. If this lawsuit prolongs further, players will eventually have to find alternative ways to play the game.

A statistical analysis suggests that over 46% of iOS players are coming back to Fortnite with different devices. This might be good news for the community. Perhaps Mac players will follow in the same path to stay up-to-date with Fortnite.

With the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release, players might indeed decide to shift on a console or even a PC. Realistically, this war between Epic and Apple is affecting players and fans most. Countless players have expressed their grief over not being able to play Chapter 2, Season 4.

While it looks like an unfair conundrum for the players, the actual lawsuit might take years to resolve. This would be the cue for players to migrate to other platforms as soon as possible. Thus, Apple's move to block updates only strengthens the #FreeFortnite campaign.

