MAD Lions vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split week 4: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

The final game on the first day of week 4 at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split is set to be between the MAD Lions and Fnatic.

Both of these teams had very poor results during week 3 of the Spring Split. While the MAD Lions lost one game, Fnatic ended up losing both of its matches.

It was a reality check for both teams and therefore they will be looking to bounce back once more to the winning ways. Thus it goes without saying that this particular match is quite important for both the teams.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

Fnatic entered the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split as favorites. The team is filled with stars and it was expected to demolish their competition to the finals.

However, after enjoying dominating victories in the first two weeks, the team faltered massively in the third week. It ended up losing both of its games, which put a dent in the journey to the playoffs.

The MAD Lions, however, did not have a smooth ride until this point. It showcased a few stellar and mostly bad performances. All of the players have been inconsistent which has led to disappointing results.

In this particular game, the prediction is not very difficult. This is because, despite the week 3 results, Fnatic is definitely in much better shape when compared to the MAD Lions.

As a result, Fnatic may end up winning this game quite comfortably.

Head-to-Head

MAD Lions and Fnatic have faced each other several times since the 2020 Spring Split at League of Legends' LEC.

Both these teams have had a total of 10 encounters until now with the MAD Lions getting the better of Fnatic for a total of 8 times.

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games as well as the LEC on February 4, 2022.

Previous Results

Previously the MAD Lions faced Misfits gaming on week 3 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. The MAD Lions lost that match quite disastrously.

Fnatic previously faced G2 Esports on the very same day at the LEC and ended up on the losing side as well.

LEC 2022 rosters for both the teams

MAD Lions

Irfan "Armut" Tukek

Javier "Elyoya" Prades

Steven "Reeker" Chen

William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

Fnatic

Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen

Iván “Razork” Martin Díaz

Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

