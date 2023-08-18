Madden 24 server downtime (August 18): Friday Maintenance Schedule

Madden 24 has now officially released, and while the new franchise entry does offer a lot in terms of content, there still seems to be a fair number of performance issues with the game, especially when it comes to their servers. There have been frequent server outages ever since the title went live, and EA has decided to take the servers down temporarily today, August 18, 2023, in order to conduct maintenance and provide hotfixes.

While the game has been released for all the major platforms of PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, all the platforms have been facing major issues with performance.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why the developers will be taking the game down for a couple of hours.

Madden 24 server downtime for August 18

The Madden 24 servers will be going down across all the regions, and players will not be able o access the game from 6 AM ET, on August 18, 2023. The developers are yet to provide any official as to when the servers will be back up, however, many in the community expect it to be down for a considerable period of time.

When the maintenance kicks off, players will be receiving the following messages when trying to log into the game:

“Sorry, it appears the EA servers are currently down”

“EA unable to connect”

Additional details for the maintenance period are as follows:

During this time, all online modes will be brought offline.

Solo Battles will be gated at 5:30 AM ET

How to know if the Madden 24 servers are down

If you are facing issues with connectivity, then you might want to check if the Madden servers themselves are down. To be able to do so, you will be required to,

Make your way to the Madden X account (@EAMaddenNFL) as well as the Madden Direct account (@MaddenNFLDirect) to know if there is any information on outages.

Reach out to EA help for any latest updates and if you missed out on server issue information (@EAHelp) accounts.

If you are still facing issues even when the servers are up then try restarting the game a couple of times or restarting your router to try and fix it.