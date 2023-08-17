You will be hard-pressed to find many gamers who are happy with the current version of Madden 24. Ever since the release of the game's trailer, it has been one thing after another that fans aren't happy with.

The latest? the game's deluxe version, which reportedly costs gamers $100, has a host of issues, such as only allowing players to play the "quick play" game.

With several players putting online all the deficiencies of the game, it might just put off people from purchasing the game, which isn't ideal for EA Sports, the game's makers.

With some many things reportedly wrong with the game, fans haven't been shy about making their feeling known about it.

One fan said in a Reddit post that the Frostbite engine is awful:

"Absolutely awful."

So, not many fans are happy with the game, and with its release set to be soon, if all these issues aren't fixed, EA Sports will have a serious problem.

Madden 24 has had its share of issues

We aren't sure where to start with the issues that Madden 24 has had over the last few weeks.

While EA Sports must know it can't please every gamer out there, the issues that have accompanied Madden 24 include player ratings that left many fans wondering how on earth Terry McLaurin could be rated higher than CeeDee Lamb.

Then there has been the gameplay and Patrick Mahomes' now famous sidearm throw animation being used when it isn't viable to be used. Also, the facial recognition software has left a lot to be desired.

So, these are just some of the issues that fans have voiced their displeasure over. Whether or not all of these get fixed remains to be seen, but the number of fans unhappy with the game is growing rapidly.